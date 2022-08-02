Marlins Game Coverage
- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 5-4; DSL Marlins lost, 6-3; DSL Miami lost, 4-3 (F/7). Beloit’s Nasim Nunez, Pat Monteverde and Davis Bradshaw are being promoted to Double-A Pensacola, Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm reports. Nunez is the big name of that trio, making a strong case that he belongs among the top 10 prospects in the Marlins organization with his combination of standout baserunning, plate discipline and shortstop defense. Monteverde will become the first member of the 2021 Marlins draft class to reach Double-A. Elieser Hernandez (COVID IL) began his minor league rehab assignment with a scoreless inning of relief in the FCL.
- Willians Astudillo cleared waivers (again) and has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville. Jimmy Yacabonis and Jake Fishman are still in DFA limbo.
- The Marlins were unable to sign 17th-round draft pick RHP Evan Chrest, according to MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola. He will honor his college commitment to Jacksonville instead. Miami had somewhere in the neighborhood of $642k available to offer Chrest without forfeiting future draft picks. That wasn’t enough evidently.
- Notable trades from Monday: Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees, Josh Hader to the Padres, José Quintana to the Cardinals, Trey Mancini to the Astros, Robbie Grossman to the Braves and Scott Effross to the Yankees.
- A couple players I mentioned as nice fits in Miami, Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and Cardinals prospect Malcom Nuñez, did in fact switch teams. But with less than 12 hours to go, the Marlins are in the minority of teams who have made any recent trades.
- There remain plenty of contenders who could use Pablo López. Will they meet Kim Ng’s asking price? Multiple Los Angeles-based reporters—Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic and Jack Harris of the L.A. Times—say the Dodgers have been in negotiations to acquire López. However, that’s largely because of how he fits with their rotation in 2023 and beyond as several of their veteran arms near free agency. Unless they’re convinced another team is ready to pounce on him now, I could see that deal being pushed back until the offseason.
- The four best Marlins relievers, Tanner Scott, Dylan Floro, Steven Okert and Anthony Bass, are unsurprising candidates to get moved, per Joe Frisaro of Man On Second Baseball.
- Check out the latest Fish Stripes LIVE, which focused heavily on the trade market. During Prediction Time, I said I expect to see three Marlins trades between now and 6:00 p.m. ET.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 58.8% chance to win their next game vs. the Reds.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 3rd, Pablo López ranks 23rd, Jesús Luzardo ranks 56th and Braxton Garrett ranks 69th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- The Braves locked up third baseman Austin Riley to a massive 10-year, $212 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2033. On the heels of a 2021 breakout, he’s been their most valuable player this season. This commitment seemingly makes Atlanta less likely to invest long term in shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is a pending free agent.
- Sports Info Solutions named Joey Wendle their Defensive Player of the Month for July. He’s off to a nice start in August, too.
- Journeyman outfielder Matt Joyce officially retired. The 2020 Marlin is probably best remembered for his days with the Rays.
