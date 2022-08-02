 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offishial news, 8/2/22: MLB trade deadline day buzz and predictions

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes

By Ely Sussman
General manager Kim Ng of the Miami Marlins looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on April 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
No doubt, this is among the most important days of Kim Ng’s Marlins tenure so far.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Marlins Game Coverage

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for August 2, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Montgomery Biscuits, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Rookie—FCL Marlins (home) vs. FCL Mets, 12:00 p.m.

D.R. Rookie—DSL Marlins (road) vs. DSL Rays and DSL Miami (home) vs. DSL Twins, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 5-4; DSL Marlins lost, 6-3; DSL Miami lost, 4-3 (F/7). Beloit’s Nasim Nunez, Pat Monteverde and Davis Bradshaw are being promoted to Double-A Pensacola, Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm reports. Nunez is the big name of that trio, making a strong case that he belongs among the top 10 prospects in the Marlins organization with his combination of standout baserunning, plate discipline and shortstop defense. Monteverde will become the first member of the 2021 Marlins draft class to reach Double-A. Elieser Hernandez (COVID IL) began his minor league rehab assignment with a scoreless inning of relief in the FCL.
  • Willians Astudillo cleared waivers (again) and has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville. Jimmy Yacabonis and Jake Fishman are still in DFA limbo.
  • The Marlins were unable to sign 17th-round draft pick RHP Evan Chrest, according to MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola. He will honor his college commitment to Jacksonville instead. Miami had somewhere in the neighborhood of $642k available to offer Chrest without forfeiting future draft picks. That wasn’t enough evidently.
  • Notable trades from Monday: Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees, Josh Hader to the Padres, José Quintana to the Cardinals, Trey Mancini to the Astros, Robbie Grossman to the Braves and Scott Effross to the Yankees.
  • A couple players I mentioned as nice fits in Miami, Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and Cardinals prospect Malcom Nuñez, did in fact switch teams. But with less than 12 hours to go, the Marlins are in the minority of teams who have made any recent trades.
  • There remain plenty of contenders who could use Pablo López. Will they meet Kim Ng’s asking price? Multiple Los Angeles-based reporters—Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic and Jack Harris of the L.A. Times—say the Dodgers have been in negotiations to acquire López. However, that’s largely because of how he fits with their rotation in 2023 and beyond as several of their veteran arms near free agency. Unless they’re convinced another team is ready to pounce on him now, I could see that deal being pushed back until the offseason.
  • The four best Marlins relievers, Tanner Scott, Dylan Floro, Steven Okert and Anthony Bass, are unsurprising candidates to get moved, per Joe Frisaro of Man On Second Baseball.
  • Check out the latest Fish Stripes LIVE, which focused heavily on the trade market. During Prediction Time, I said I expect to see three Marlins trades between now and 6:00 p.m. ET.

