Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 19, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (52-66, -50 RD) vs. Dodgers (81-36, +249 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (109 ERA+ this season, career 83 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, Encarnación and Rojas in, JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz and Joey Wendle out

Pregame Roster Moves: OF Jerar Encarnación and RHP Tommy Nance recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Elieser Hernandez optioned to Triple-A; 1B/DH Garrett Cooper placed on 7-day concussion IL

Additional Notes: The Marlins have MLB’s lowest batting average (.209 BA) and weighted runs created plus (71 wRC+) against left-handed pitchers like Tyler Anderson. Perhaps Encarnación can help with that! Don Mattingly is riding with an all-righty lineup...Miami’s taxi squad for this west coast road trip includes right-hander Aneurys Zabala.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

LHP Tyler Anderson (147 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Notes: The standards for this Dodgers team are so absurdly high that losing three of their last five games constitutes a “slump.” However, they have won six straight at home...Anderson has proven to be one of the most efficient signings of the 2021-22 MLB free agent class. Coming to the Dodgers on a one-year, $8 million deal, he leads their pitching staff with 128 1⁄ 3 innings and earned the first All-Star selection of his career. He has allowed only four home runs over his last 15 starts.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. It’s the final game on the MLB schedule today! Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds