Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 19, 2022

Jesús Luzardo and Tyler Anderson will start Friday’s Marlins vs. Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Jerar Encarnacion #64 of the Miami Marlins rounds third on his way to scoring in the top of the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 19, 2022 in New York City. The Marlins defeated the Mets 6-2. Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (52-66, -50 RD) vs. Dodgers (81-36, +249 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Jon Berti (114 wRC+ this season, 90 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Miguel Rojas (80, 72)
  3. 1B Jesús Aguilar (93, 70)
  4. RF Brian Anderson (106, 37)
  5. DH Nick Fortes (125, 123)
  6. C Jacob Stallings (69, 165)
  7. 2B Charles Leblanc (136, 136)
  8. CF Peyton Burdick (85, 85)
  9. LF Jerar Encarnación (67, N/A)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (109 ERA+ this season, career 83 ERA+)

Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, Encarnación and Rojas in, JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz and Joey Wendle out

Pregame Roster Moves: OF Jerar Encarnación and RHP Tommy Nance recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Elieser Hernandez optioned to Triple-A; 1B/DH Garrett Cooper placed on 7-day concussion IL

Additional Notes: The Marlins have MLB’s lowest batting average (.209 BA) and weighted runs created plus (71 wRC+) against left-handed pitchers like Tyler Anderson. Perhaps Encarnación can help with that! Don Mattingly is riding with an all-righty lineup...Miami’s taxi squad for this west coast road trip includes right-hander Aneurys Zabala.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

  1. RF Mookie Betts (145 wRC+ this season, 153 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Trea Turner (134, 123)
  3. 1B Freddie Freeman (157, 151)
  4. C Will Smith (134, 119)
  5. DH Justin Turner (104, 72)
  6. LF Chris Taylor (104, 96)
  7. 3B Hanser Alberto (73, 96)
  8. CF Trayce Thompson (134, 186)
  9. 2B Gavin Lux (131, 151)

LHP Tyler Anderson (147 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Anderson’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Anderson’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: The standards for this Dodgers team are so absurdly high that losing three of their last five games constitutes a “slump.” However, they have won six straight at home...Anderson has proven to be one of the most efficient signings of the 2021-22 MLB free agent class. Coming to the Dodgers on a one-year, $8 million deal, he leads their pitching staff with 128 13 innings and earned the first All-Star selection of his career. He has allowed only four home runs over his last 15 starts.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. It’s the final game on the MLB schedule today! Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

