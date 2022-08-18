Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 2-1, and lost, 2-1 (doubleheader); High-A Beloit was postponed due to wet grounds; Low-A Jupiter lost, 7-6 (F/10); DSL Marlins won, 4-2 (F/7). Jacob Berry is steadily finding his groove. He launched his first MiLB home run and lowered his strikeout rate to 15.6%, which closely resembles his excellent collegiate career rate (14.7 K%).
- Another former top draft pick, Jordan Groshans chatted with us on Fish Stripes Unfiltered about his transition to the Marlins organization and how he’s working to unlock his full power potential.
- Yet another former top draft pick, Brett Baty of the Mets hit a two-run shot in his major league debut, which ultimately made the difference in New York’s win over the Braves.
- José Salas is in concussion protocol, according to Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm. There’s optimism that he’ll be back on the field before the end of the month.
- Kevin Barral hosted a brief Twitter Space reacting to the Padres series. Revisiting our series predictions, shoutout to Jonathan Andersen for predicting the Fish to win two out of three with Manny Machado as the Series MVP.
- Join us tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET for Marlins Jeopardy, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Still time to submit trivia to be featured in the “Audience Questions” category here!
- I finally wrote up the full details about the Fish Stripes Super Follower subscription plan. Support us by pressing the “Super Follow” button on Twitter!
- On Miami Mic’d Up with Jeremy Taché, Jesús Luzardo credits pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. for encouraging him to throw strikes. Luzardo’s message to his younger self would be that “your stuff’s good enough—just pound the zone.”
- The Marlins announced a two-year partnership with Altec Lansing that includes “significant brand presence” at LoanDepot Park and branding throughout the home and visiting clubhouses.
- The 2022 Arizona Fall League schedule begins on October 3. Once again, Marlins prospects will be playing for the Mesa Solar Sox. It’s still too early to speculate about who specifically will go to the desert, but players who have had success at High-A or Double-A and those making up for time missed on the injured list make for logical AFL picks.
