Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 17, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (52-65, -43 RD) vs. Padres (65-54, +46 RD) game thread.

Padres Starting Lineup

RHP Mike Clevinger (110 ERA+ this season, career 137 ERA+)

Notes: Since being traded to San Diego by the Nationals, Soto has raked up to expectations (.319/.458/.489, 173 wRC+) while Bell has been slow to adjust (.125/.263/.146, 33 wRC+)...I just noticed that Clevinger and Sandy Alcantara have very similar career numbers in terms of run prevention and workload. Different story this season, of course. Clevinger is being handled cautiously coming back from Tommy John surgery and hasn’t reached 100 pitches in any of his starts.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (114 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Díaz, Stallings and Wendle in, Jesús Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Miguel Rojas and Luke Williams out; Leblanc switches from 3B to 2B

Additional Notes: Cooper has started only two of seven games on this expiring Marlins homestand. Today’s absence is attributable to him taking a fastball to the helmet during Tuesday’s game...While recording the save in that game, Dylan Floro set new season highs in strikeouts (3) and average fastball velocity (93.9 mph). Considering Anthony Bender’s injury and Tanner Scott’s volatility, it’s seems clear that Floro will be working in high-leverage situations on a regular basis.

