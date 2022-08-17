Miami, FL—They did it! They scored four runs!

I should just end the recap there. Would be easier. Get a good night’s sleep!

What do you mean I still have to write a whole recap?

Alright, fine!

The Marlins came into Tuesday’s game having not scored more than three runs in any of their previous 16 games. It was the kind of stat that generated headlines for all the wrong reasons. So, as is usual with the sport of baseball, there were multiple instances of the number four this evening, including the runs scored column for the Marlins (finally).

Edward Cabrera tossed four scoreless innings against a potent Padres offense. He couldn’t go deeper because the sheer number of foul balls by Padres hitters caused his pitch count to balloon to 91 by the end of the fourth inning. Bonus points for facing four batters in the first, third, and fourth.

Huascar Brazoban worked around a two-out walk for a scoreless fifth inning.

And then it was time to party with Andrew Nardi for his major league debut! (I regret nothing.) Nardi worked a clean sixth, recording his first big league punchout. He gave up a single to Ha-Seong Kim and struck out former Marlin Jorge Alfaro for his fourth out of the outing. It would be his last. Profar singled, and Nardi was forced to walk Juan Soto to load the bases and bring his debut to a close.

Elieser Hernandez came in to face Manny Machado, and Manny won the battle. A double to the left field gap scored three runs and tied the game.

Wait, tied? How did the Marlins score those three runs?

Ladies and Gentlemen, Nick FORtes! (Yeah, I just did that. Deal with it.) Home runs in each of his first two at-bats and some two-out hitting with runners in scoring position from Jesús Aguilar—who snuck one past Manny Machado for the second run—gave the Marlins their first three runs of the ballgame. In doing so, Fortes became the first Marlins catcher since Alfaro to homer twice in the same contest.

Elieser got the final two outs in the seventh and would go back out to the mound for the eighth. In between, the Marlins recaptured the lead. How? Fortes singled and Peyton Burdick doubled, that’s how. The streak was over, they had scored four runs. Time to hold ‘em and go home.

Lilo gave up a double to Wil Myers to lead off the eighth inning, and little did Myers know, he was about to be the next victim of Brian Anderson’s right arm cannon. Trent Grisham hit a long fly ball to deep right, Andy camped under it and made the catch. He loaded up and fired a DART to Wendle at third to nab Myers trying to tag up from second. The throw clocked in at 95.5 mph. That’s illegal in most states. Those two outs were, of course, Elieser’s third and fourth of his outing.

That was all he would get, as a walk to Kim would end his night. He handed the ball to Richard Bleier, who allowed a single to the pinch-hitter, Brandon Drury, and got Profar to ground out to end the inning.

A scary moment occurred in the bottom of the eighth as Garrett Cooper had a fastball run up and in and glance off his helmet. Thankfully, it was a glancing blow and he looked to be completely fine. Either way, Jon Berti would take over on the basepaths as the pinch-runner. As is the protocol, Jon Berti swiped second base to record his 30th—and the team’s 100th—stolen base of the season. He was stranded at third along with Bleday at first as the game headed to the ninth inning with Marlins leading 4-3.

Bleier stayed in to face the lefty Soto and gave up a single to start the ninth. Dylan Floro entered to the tune of “For Whom The Bell Tolls” by Metallica with a chance to save this game and clinch the series victory. He gave up a single to Manny Machado and the crowd held their breaths as that sinking feeling of a possible blown save loomed heavily over the field. Floro had other plans. He struck out the next three batters and was fired up as he locked down the win for the Marlins.

Noah’s Notes and What’s Next

This edition will be brief because I’m writing this just before I need to head to the ballpark for the final game of the series.