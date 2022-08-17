Marlins Game Coverage
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 12-1; Double-A Pensacola was postponed due to wet grounds; High-A Beloit won, 5-2; Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-5; FCL Marlins lost, 2-1; DSL Marlins lost, 4-3; DSL Miami lost, 9-3. Slumping since his demotion, Jesús Sánchez (Jacksonville) finally went deep. It’s been a different story for Bryan De La Cruz, who is 6-for-10 at the plate with the Jumbo Shrimp. Troy Johnston was 2-for-5 with an RBI double in his Triple-A debut. Beloit’s M.D. Johnson (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) earned his ninth win, tied for the most of any Marlins minor leaguer this season.
- Here is Wyatt VanDyke’s weekly roundup of Marlins MiLB transactions.
- Small sample size, but Edward Cabrera has been the most unhittable starting pitcher in the big leagues in 2022.
- NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II has inked an eight-year, $72 million contract extension with the Braves. Like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies before him, he’s getting a lifetime of financial security, but by MLB standards, Harris will be severely underpaid during his prime years if he comes close to maintaining his current numbers.
- Marlins Jeopardy is returning on Thursday with a stack field, including legends Daniel Álvarez and Isaac Azout and defending champion Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live attempting. As always, we are seeking trivia from you folks, ranging from easy to impossible in difficulty. Submit here!
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 49.1% chance to win their series finale against the Padres and complete a stunning sweep of the postseason contenders.
- I finally wrote up the full details about the Fish Stripes Super Follower subscription plan. Support us by pressing the “Super Follow” button on Twitter!
- The midseason Top 50 MLB prospects list from Kiley McDaniel of ESPN places Eury Pérez at No. 11. Unconventionally, McDaniel recognizes Peyton Burdick as Miami’s second-best prospect.
- MLB Pipeline updated their Marlins Top 30 list. What sticks out the most: I think they are too high on Jacob Berry (No. 3) and too low on Nasim Nuñez (No. 25).
- Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald get a veteran scout’s assessment of how key Marlins players have performed in 2022.
- Sean Millerick of Call to the Pen notes that the Marlins’ recently snapped streak of scoring three runs or fewer was MLB’s longest since 1979.
