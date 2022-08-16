Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 16, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (51-65, -44 RD) vs. Padres (65-53, +47 RD) game thread.

Padres Starting Lineup

LHP Sean Manaea (80 ERA+ this season, career 103 ERA+)

Notes: Since being traded to San Diego by the Nationals, Soto has raked up to expectations (.326/.463/.512, 180 wRC+) while Bell has been slow to adjust (.140/.288/.163, 46 wRC+)...Alfaro had been Manaea’s personal catcher through his first 20 starts of the season. That finally changed last week against the Giants, but now he’s back in his usual role.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (200 ERA+ this season, career 106 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, Cooper, Fortes and Leblanc in, Jon Berti, Lewin Díaz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Bleday switches from RF to LF, Williams switches from LF to 2B

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Cole Sulser returned from rehab and reinstated from the 60-day IL; RHP Parker Bugg designated for assignment

Additional Notes: This has all the makings of a statement game for Cabrera. He has been exceptional when healthy this season. One more good start against a playoff-caliber lineup would go a long way toward solidifying him as the No. 3 guy in the Marlins rotation...Remember, relievers Andrew Nardi and Parker Bugg were just called up. Nardi could quickly receive opportunities in high-leverage situations, while Bugg is more likely to pitch if the Marlins are winning/losing by a large margin...Closer Tanner Scott is presumably unavailable after throwing approximately a zillion pitches over the last two days.

Bad news ladies and gents... Marlins are going against a lefty tonight.



As a reminder, they have a .590 OPS against lefties this season. Yes, that's lower than Avisail's OPS this season.



That is just outrageous. — Daniel De Vivo (@DanielDeVivo) August 16, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

