Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 13, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (50-62, -38 RD) vs. Braves (67-46, +88 RD) game thread. The Marlins opened up the series by suffering their MLB-leading 25th one-run loss of the season.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Braves Game 1 Starting Lineup

LHP Kyle Muller (20 ERA+ this season, career 80 ERA+)

Notes: The Braves starting rotation has struggled recently in terms of both length and run prevention. Although Muller has had a good season in Triple-A, he hasn’t shown much control in previous MLB opportunities (26 BB, 10 WP in 39.1 IP). Atlanta’s bullpen will be relied upon for several innings even if he succeeds today...Harris made 61 of his first 66 MLB starts in the ninth spot of the lineup, but moves up a bit following Friday’s game-winning home run. Worth noting, he is significantly less productive against lefties (78 wRC+, 30.1 K%) than righties (150 wRC+, 22.9 K%)...Tromp is making his Braves debut after having previous cups of coffee with the Giants in 2020 and 2021.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Game 1 Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (125 ERA+ this season, career 84 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper, Fortes, Leblanc and Williams in, Brian Anderson, Lewin Díaz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Burdick switches from LF to RF

Additional Notes: The Marlins are stacking more righties than usual into their lineup against the southpaw Muller...Up from Double-A Pensacola, A.J. Ladwig is the probable starter for the second game in what will be his MLB debut. The 29-year-old has been a remarkable strike-thrower throughout his MiLB journey (120 BB in 783.1 IP), especially in a partial season with the Blue Wahoos (4 BB in 65.0 IP).

Aside from a Richard Bleier "opener" game, Ladwig will become the oldest starting pitcher used by the Marlins this season — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 13, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch of the opening game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Alex Krutchik are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @AlexKrutchikCJN) for in-game updates. Alex will handle the first game recap article and Kevin will handle the second.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

