Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 10, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (49-60, -39 RD) vs. Phillies (61-48, +75 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (217 ERA+ this season, career 135 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz in, Jesús Aguilar out

Additional Notes: Alcantara has had six days of rest in between starts. Other than his first post-All-Star break appearance, this is the most rest he’s had at any point this season...Through 49 plate appearances in the majors in 2022, Díaz does not have any runs batted in. He had been leading Triple-A Jacksonville in that category (64 RBI in 368 PA).

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Noah Syndergaard (101 ERA+ this season, career 116 ERA+)

Notes: Winners of 11 of their last 12 games overall, the Phillies are firing on all cylinders right now. They have launched multiple homers in five straight contests...Syndergaard set a season high with eight strikeouts when he faced the Fish in Miami on July 5. That’s when he was a member of the Angels—they traded him to the Phils last week...Hoskins (.711 OPS in 37 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Sandy Alcantara among active Phillies players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

