Survey: Which Marlins rookie hitter are you most optimistic about?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

As is seemingly the case every year, the Marlins will need to shop for more established hitters during the offseason. In the meantime, they’re hopeful that one or two—or more?!—of their homegrown players can show enough promise to solidify themselves as key contributors on the 2023 club.

The Marlins began this campaign with a veteran-laden lineup, but more rookies have gradually burst through as injury replacements. Here are 2022 season stats for five of those youngsters, each of whom I rated as Top 30 prospects in the organization prior to their call-ups (stats updated entering Wednesday):

JJ Bleday (age 24)—.228/.365/.470, 20 HR, 124 wRC+ in 85 G in MiLB (AAA); .218/.283/.382, 2 HR, 90 wRC+, 0.2 fWAR in 16 G in MLB

Peyton Burdick (age 25)—.229/.344/.430, 14 HR, 108 wRC+ in 88 G in MiLB (AAA); .231/.333/.462, 1 HR, 128 wRC+, -0.1 fWAR in 4 G in MLB

Jerar Encarnación (age 24)—.294/.365/.497, 20 HR, 127 wRC+ in 91 G in MiLB (AA/AAA); .125/.125/.500, 1 HR, 67 wRC+, 0.1 fWAR in 2 G in MLB

Nick Fortes (age 25)—.257/.342/.381, 3 HR, 97 wRC+ in 28 G in MiLB (AAA); .250/.324/.430, 4 HR, 116 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR in 38 G in MLB

Charles Leblanc (age 26)—.302/.381/.503, 14 HR, 135 wRC+ in 87 G in MiLB (AAA); .419/.438/.645, 1 HR, 207 wRC+, 0.4 fWAR in 9 G in MLB

From this group of position players, who do you think will ultimately have the most productive major league career?