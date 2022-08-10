Marlins Game Coverage
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 8-4; Double-A Pensacola won, 5-4; High-A Beloit won, 3-2; Low-A Jupiter lost, 3-0; FCL Marlins lost, 3-1; DSL Marlins lost, 11-3; DSL Miami lost, 18-7. Brian Anderson (Jacksonville) doubled and hit two home runs in what should be his penultimate rehab game. Trevor Rogers (Pensacola) allowed a first-inning homer, but pitched well outside of that (3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 1 HR). José Devers delivered the walk-off win for the Blue Wahoos with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
- Cody Poteet and Jordan Holloway have been officially ruled out for the 2022 season with right elbow injuries, requiring Tommy John surgery and arthroscopic surgery, respectively. Particularly in Holloway’s case, because he has exhausted his minor league options and didn’t perform well when healthy this year, I wonder if his Marlins career may be over. It will be difficult for the team to justify stashing him on their 40-man roster throughout the winter.
- The latest series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE had one of our largest panels of the season. Rewatch the full thing here.
FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 49.0% chance to win their next game against the Phillies.
- Joey Wendle tells Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald that he takes responsibility for the dropped fly ball on Tuesday, which was ruled as an error on Bryan De La Cruz and helped the Phillies to subsequently score a run. “Just being over aggressive. I’m sure (De La Cruz) called it, but I didn’t hear it. Just one of those that obviously looks bad, but it’s in the past.”
- Emily Mathewson, JJ Bleday’s girlfriend, was in attendance on Tuesday and acquired his home run ball, but it wasn’t cheap.
- Michael Ajeto of Baseball Prospectus analyzed the reasons why Braxton Garrett is enjoying a career year. A lowered arm slot is contributing to better pitch characteristics on Garrett’s slider.
- ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez explores the “apathy” that South Florida feels toward the Marlins and what is being done by the baseball and business operations departments to remedy that.
- Chris Sale’s nightmarish season has come to an end following right wrist surgery. Already on the IL, he suffered this latest injury while riding his bike. Sale’s $145 million contract extension went into effect in 2020. Since then, he has made only 11 MLB starts.
- Kim Ng joined Jay Horwitz of the New York Mets to discuss her career in baseball and her historic hiring as general manager of the Marlins.
