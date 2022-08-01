Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 1, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (47-55, -34 RD) vs. Reds (40-61, -91 RD) game thread. It's the final game before the MLB trade deadline for both teams, so pay attention closely for players being removed early or used in irregular roles.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Hunter Greene (81 ERA+ this season, career 81 ERA+)

Notes: Greene is coming off one of his longest MLB starts (6.1 IP) when these teams previously met in Cincinnati. He just had the misfortune of matching up against Pablo López that night and took the loss...Pham was looking like a logical trade candidate for much of the season, but he's slumping at the wrong time, including strikeouts in 11 consecutive games.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (102 ERA+ this season, career 81 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: TBD

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Jesús Luzardo reinstated from 60-day injured list; LHP Jake Fishman designated for assignment

Additional Notes: A forearm strain sidelined Luzardo for nearly half of the regular season. He has the highest strikeout rate (34.5 K%) of anybody who has started a game for the Marlins in 2022...Fishman did fine in his major league debut (3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K), but the 49-pitch workload would have prevented him from contributing during this series anyway. He joins Willians Astudillo and Jimmy Yacabonis is DFA limbo.

#Marlins injury updates



Max Meyer will undergo TJ surgery on August 8th in LA

Bender in Miami but not yet activated

Sulser joins Jacksonville on Thursday

Sixto threw 2 IP live BP on Sat

Andy soft toss today

Berti fielding grounders, BP, running

Elieser threw an inning in the FCL — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) August 1, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for player interviews and in-game updates. Isaac Azout will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds