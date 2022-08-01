 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Offishial news, 8/1/22: Rule 5 guys arrive; Pablo López; updated trade values

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a reminder about another important deadline.

By Ely Sussman Updated
Charles Leblanc #83 of the Miami Marlins is congratulated by Jacob Stallings #58 after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on July 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Scheduled Games for August 1, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

U.S. Rookie—FCL Marlins (road) vs. FCL Mets, 12:00 p.m.

D.R. Rookie—DSL Marlins (home) vs. DSL Braves and DSL Miami (road) vs. DSL Nationals, both games at 11:00 a.m.

  • Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 10-6; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-4; High-A Beloit won, 4-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 1-0. Griffin Conine (Pensacola) finished a mostly mediocre month of July by homering in back-to-back games. The Blue Wahoos have begun experimenting with Paul McIntosh at first base. Nasim Nunez (Beloit) nearly stole his 50th base of the season. Instead, his long streak of successful steal attempts was snapped. Yiddi Cappe (Jupiter) has not struck out once in his first eight games at the full-season level.
  • Victor Victor Mesa is being promoted to Jacksonville, as his brother announced. The $5.25 million man has been a disappointment in the minors, lacking the batted ball quality and intangibles to be anything close to an everyday major leaguer, but he has truthfully played well over the last month-plus since returning from an injury. It’s not unreasonable to think he may get a cup of coffee with the Fish in September considering how desperate they are for competent center field defense.
  • Every Monday, Wyatt Van Dyke dispenses a complete roundup of Marlins MiLB transactions.
  • Former minor league Rule 5 Draft selections Charles Leblanc and Jake Fishman both got called up and contributed. Leblanc struck out in four of his seven plate appearances, but ripped extra-base hits in the other three. He was picked off of second base, but made a slick play at the hot corner. More good than bad!
  • Daniel Rodriguez and Noah Berger of Fish Stripes got one-on-one time with Leblanc and Fishman, respectively.
  • July is mercifully over. The Marlins posted a minus-39 run differential, their worst in any calendar month since August 2019.
  • Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) is set to take the mound for the Marlins tonight for the first time since May 10. Anthony Bender (back stiffness) could be back to reinforce the bullpen any day now.
  • The Marlins and their last remaining unsigned draft pick, high school right-hander Evan Chrest, have until 5:00 p.m. ET today to agree on a deal.
  • Revisiting our Marlins vs. Mets series predictions, about half of the prognosticators correctly picked a Mets series victory, though nobody saw it being a sweep.
  • Join us for another Marlins series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter! As usual, the Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.

