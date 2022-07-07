Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-1; High-A Beloit won, 8-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-4. M.D. Johnson (Beloit) has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven straight starts. Today is his 25th birthday! Someday soon, he should be promoted to Double-A.
- Eury Pérez was officially announced as a selection for the upcoming Futures Game at Dodger Stadium (Craig Mish reported last week that he had been picked). The remaining Futures Game participants are being revealed later today on MLB Network.
- Vote for Jazz Chisholm Jr. daily between now and Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. He and Ozzie Albies are finalists to be selected as the National League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game. One is clearly superior to the other.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Angels series predictions, almost everybody got a point for something. Shohei Ohtani edged out Sandy Alcantara for Series MVP honors (determined by win probability added).
- Fish Stripes LIVE welcomes Billy Gil of The Dan Le Batard Show as our special guest tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As always, the Fish Picks props have been updated.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 42.9% chance to win their series opener vs. the Mets.
- Kevin Barral brought Marlins Jeopardy inside the Marlins clubhouse! Follow Fish Stripes on TikTok to see how Richard Bleier, Braxton Garrett, Pablo López, Miguel Rojas, Joey Wendle and Luke Williams fared when asked Marlins trivia questions.
- Check out a new interview with Steven Okert and our own Noah Berger. Okert takes us through every phase of his professional baseball career and tell us about the pranks and personalities in the Marlins bullpen.
- On The Dan Le Batard Show, David Samson ranks Wei-Yin Chen, Scott Olsen, Chris Volstad, Mark Hendrickson and Michael Tejera as the top five “fifth starters” of his Marlins tenure. Samson also takes full responsibility for the “mortifying” 2015 Opening Day rain delay at Marlins Park.
- Daniel De Vivo came on Locked On Marlins to discuss the state of Miami’s farm system.
- “The Marlins are mostly tied to college bats: Berry, Parada, Lee and Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross,” Jim Callis writes in an updated MLB Pipeline mock draft. “Don’t rule out Johnson or a discount deal so they can go big in later rounds.” Callis has them taking Jacob Berry out of LSU.
Loading comments...