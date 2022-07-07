 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Offishial news, 7/7/22: Steven Okert interview; “Marlins Jeopardy” in the Marlins clubhouse

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a well-deserved honor for the organization’s top prospect.

By Ely Sussman
/ new

Scheduled Games for July 7, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Mississippi Braves, 6:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Peoria Chiefs, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Rookie—FCL Marlins (home) vs. FCL Astros Blue, 12:00 p.m.

D.R. Rookie—DSL Marlins (road) vs. DSL Yankees Bombers and DSL Miami (home) vs. DSL Tampa Bay, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-1; High-A Beloit won, 8-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-4. M.D. Johnson (Beloit) has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven straight starts. Today is his 25th birthday! Someday soon, he should be promoted to Double-A.
  • Eury Pérez was officially announced as a selection for the upcoming Futures Game at Dodger Stadium (Craig Mish reported last week that he had been picked). The remaining Futures Game participants are being revealed later today on MLB Network.
  • Vote for Jazz Chisholm Jr. daily between now and Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. He and Ozzie Albies are finalists to be selected as the National League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game. One is clearly superior to the other.
  • Revisiting our Marlins vs. Angels series predictions, almost everybody got a point for something. Shohei Ohtani edged out Sandy Alcantara for Series MVP honors (determined by win probability added).
  • Fish Stripes LIVE welcomes Billy Gil of The Dan Le Batard Show as our special guest tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As always, the Fish Picks props have been updated.

