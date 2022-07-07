Miami, FL—The Miami Marlins took the field Wednesday looking to complete their sweep against the Los Angeles Angels and to return to the .500 mark. Unfortunately for the Fish, they had to deal with last season’s American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, and he was magnificent.

The Japanese Babe Ruth was dominant on the mound and had a couple of productive at-bats. The Marlins had no answers for what Ohtani was doing and missed their chance to pounce when he was most vulnerable.

Immediately in the bottom of the first inning, left fielder Jon Berti—playing for the first time since Sunday—reached on a Luis Rengifo error. Second baseman Joey Wendle recorded the first hit of the game when he doubled to left field, setting the Marlins up to potentially put a crooked number on the scoreboard. But all they produced is one run on Garrett Cooper’s sacrifice fly.

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers got the start for the Miami Marlins. Rogers was excellent early in his outing but it all fell apart in the top of the fifth. Clinging to a 1-0 lead, Rogers had Mike Trout in a 1-2 count with two outs and plunked the star outfielder in the knee to score the tying run. Shohei Ohtani followed with a two-run single through the left side making it 3-1 Angels.

Rogers threw 4 2⁄ 3 innings allowing four hits, three runs, two walks, and five strikeouts, yielding all the runs in that final frame.

“I was struggling with being too precise instead of just keep attacking,” Rogers said after his outing. “That’s something I have struggled with and it’s something that I am going to have to learn through.”

Relief pitcher Zach Pop came in relief for Rogers in the top of the fifth and left Trout and Ohtani on base as Taylor Ward lined out to right field.

Pop stayed in for the top of the sixth and got himself in a tough situation. After giving up two hits and hitting a batter, the Angels had bases loaded with Brandon Marsh at the dish with one out. Pop was able to escape the jam by getting Marsh to ground into a 4-6-3 double play ending the inning. Pop pitched 1 1⁄ 3 innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, one hit by pitch, and no strikeouts.

Right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Nance came in next for the seventh, only his second appearance over the last two-plus weeks. Nance threw two innings allowing three hits, two runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier came into the game for the ninth inning. During his one inning of work, Bleier got Mike Trout to ground out to the shortstop, Ohtani lined out to left field, Taylor Ward walked, and Luis Rengifo struck out swinging.

Ohtani was lights out on the mound for the vast majority of the game, going seven innings allowing two hits, one unearned run, two walks, and ten strikeouts. He also went 1-for-4 at the dish with a two-run single and walk.

The Marlins’ offense was only able to record three hits on the night. In addition to Wendle’s early double, shortstop Miguel Rojas singled in the game as he ripped a line drive to right field in the top of the second. Third baseman Brian Anderson kept the game alive for the Fish as he ripped a single up the middle with two down in the bottom of the ninth. Miami’s final run came when Jesús Sánchez grounded out to first to score Aguilar in the ninth.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

What’s next?

The Miami Marlins have landed in The Big Apple for a four-game road series against the New York Mets. Left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano will be on the mound for them Thursday night. Castano has pitched very well for the Fish as he has a 1-1 record with a 2.45 ERA (173 ERA+) and 1.35 WHIP through seven appearances and four starts.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams will get the start for the Mets. The former Marlins second-round draft pick has been solid in 2022 as he has a 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9.

The first pitch of the series opener against the Mets is coming up at 7:10 pm EST on Bally Sports Florida.