Marlins vs. Angels: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 6, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (39-40, +15 RD) vs. Angels (37-45, -14 RD) game thread. The Marlins are on the verge of matching their longest winning streak of the season and reaching the coveted .500 mark.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Angels Starting Lineup

RHP Shohei Ohtani (147 ERA+ this season, career 130 ERA+)

Notes: For the first time, Harrison is competing against the organization that he played for from 2018-2021. The Angels have used him sparingly since calling him up on June 24 (seven plate appearances and no complete games)..Four straight multi-strikeout games for Trout matches the longest streak of his career...The only active Angels hitters with substantial playing experience at LoanDepot Park are Kurt Suzuki (1.036 OPS in 82 PA) and the former Marlin Jonathan Villar (.547 OPS in 105 PA).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (75 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti in, Bryan De La Cruz out; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Berti missed the previous two games with a vague “lower extremities” issue...Rogers is using 4.18 pitches per plate appearance this season, which is super inefficient by MLB starting pitcher standards. He’s the antithesis of Sandy Alcantara in so many ways, including his habit of losing fastball velocity as the games goes on (whereas Sandy sometimes saves his best velo for the later innings)...Closer Tanner Scott is doubtful to be available after pitching four times in the previous five days.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, Tommy Hutton and Craig Minervini—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Gaby Sanchez). Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Hector Rodriguez are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates.

Hector will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

