MIA 3, NYM 9: Pabl-Oh-No

Two days ahead of the August 2nd Trade Deadline, fans were shocked to find Pablo López towing the rubber for the Miami Marlins Sunday in loanDepot Park.

López, who had made what many deemed as a potential final start with the club on July 26th in Cincinnatti, one where he struck out 11 over 7 sterling innings of 2-hit ball, has been among the frequently discussed names ahead of the deadline.

Fast forward about an hour after his 1:41 first pitch, and López and the Marlins were undoubtedly wishing he sat this one out.

Lasting just 2.2 innings, the right-hander allowed a career-high 12 hits, whilst being tagged for 6 runs - all of them earned - in a 9-3 loss to the Mets. With the loss, the Marlins fall to 47-55 to close out a 13-15 month of July.

“They got to him pretty good, especially in the first. It seems like all year really...they’ve kind of had his number,” said Don Mattingly.

In 3 starts against New York this season, López has allowed 24 hits and 13 earned runs in 13 innings pitched. The loss drops his record to 7-6 and sees his ERA jump to 3.41.

“If I told you I didn’t hear anything, I’d be lying to you,” noted a candid López postgame.

“A day like today, I didn’t do my job. A lot of balls over the plate...balls were getting through, and there’s nothing I can do about that.”

There were a couple of bright spots amid the Sunday drear, though.

Jake Fishman made his big league debut, giving the Fish 3.1 innings of 1 run ball.

Third baseman Charles LeBlanc, who previously debuted on Saturday, delivered his first career multi-hit game that saw him pen his first career home run on a 6th inning blast that served as the final blow to otherwise Taijuan Walker’s strong outing (5.2, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K’s).

Charles Leblanc with his first #MLB homer. He doubled in his previous at-bat. #Marlins third baseman chases Taijuan Walker in the sixth.



102.8 mph exit velo

395 feet

102.8 mph exit velo

395 feet

HR in all 30 #MLB ballparks

Looking Ahead

The Fish will sleep in their own tanks tonight as they await to host a recent foe, the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series set to commence on Monday. In their first game of the month of August, Cincinnati will send Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59 ERA) to the mound. Manager Don Mattingly noted that the team will make an announcement tomorrow as to who will start for Miami.

