Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 31, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (47-54, -28 RD) vs. Mets (63-37, +92 RD) game thread. The late, great José Fernández would have been celebrating his 30th birthday today.

This could be the final time Pablo López pitches for the Marlins. I hope they decide to keep him while utilizing other strengths/surpluses of the organization to improve.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Taijuan Walker (150 ERA+ this season, career 108 ERA+)

Notes: This will be Walker’s fourth time facing the Fish this season. Each of the previous three were quality starts.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (135 ERA+ this season, career 111 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Stallings in, Nick Fortes out

Additional Notes: Could we be witnessing Jake Fishman’s major league debut in the later innings?...I still think there’s better than a 50% chance of López getting dealt before Tuesday’s deadline, but hoping to be proven wrong!

Pablo López's Marlins career totals



3.77 ERA in 446.0 IP

82 starts (15th in franchise history)

433 strikeouts (tied for 12th)



What a pleasure it's been watching him these last 5 seasons pic.twitter.com/pfAc8NVtxh — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 27, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton) or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Louis Addeo-Weiss are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @addeo_louis00) for player interviews and in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

