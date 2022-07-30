Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 30, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (47-53, -24 RD) vs. Mets (62-37, +88 RD) game thread. Time to whip out the red Sugar Kings uniforms again.

The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Carlos Carrasco (98 ERA+ this season, career 110 ERA+)

Notes: The Marlins were the last team to score against Carrasco. He has pitched 11 spotless innings in two starts since then...Naquin is making his Mets debut after being acquired from the Reds earlier in the week...Marte has totaled multiple hits in seven of the last nine games to raise his batting average to .305. As I may have mentioned a few times over the last calendar year, the Marlins made a mistake by letting him get away.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Nick Neidert (hasn’t pitched in majors this season, career 91 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Leblanc and Sánchez in, Avisaíl García, Jacob Stallings and Luke Williams; Wendle moves from 3B to 2B, De La Cruz moves from LF to RF

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Nick Neidert selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Daniel Castano placed on 7-day concussion IL; RHP Jimmy Yacabonis returned from rehab and designated for assignment

Additional Notes: The Marlins had planned on converting Neidert into a full-time reliever this season, but when a spot opened in the Triple-A Jacksonville starting rotation in July, he ran with it. In 13 total appearances this season, he has a 2.25 ERA, 3.98 FIP, .237 BAA in 40.0 IP...Leblanc debuts at third base, which was the position he played most frequently while with Jacksonville (38 games)...I suspect that we will not see Anthony Bass in this game under any circumstances. He has pitched back-to-back days and is surely drawing significant trade interest around the majors.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton calling the game from a temporary broadcast booth in AutoNation Alley behind the center field wall) or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Alex Krutchik are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @AlexKrutchikCJN) for player interviews and in-game updates. Alex will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

