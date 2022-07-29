Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 29, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Sandy Day Marlins (47-52, -22 RD) vs. Mets (61-37, +86 RD) game thread.

It's the opening game of a new series

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Chris Bassitt (108 ERA+ this season, career 117 ERA+)

Notes: Tyler Naquin was acquired from the Reds following Thursday’s game...Marte has totaled multiple hits in six of the last eight games to raise his batting average to .300. As I may have mentioned a few times over the last calendar year, the Marlins made a mistake by letting him get away...The Mets have the lowest starting rotation ERA in the majors since Max Scherzer returned from injury (h/t Anthony DiComo, MLB.com). Scherzer went seven innings on Wednesday followed by a Mets off day, so every pitcher in their bullpen should be available tonight.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (226 ERA+ this season, career 135 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: None

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Jake Fishman and INF/OF Charles Leblanc selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Trevor Rogers (low back spasms) placed on 15-day IL; Max Meyer transferred to 60-day IL; Willians Astudillo designated for assignment

Additional Notes: After starring for Triple-A Jacksonville all season, Fishman and Leblanc are poised to make their MLB debuts...Both Díaz and Bleday have posted exceptionally high average exit velocities in microscopic samples since their call-ups (97.5 mph and 94.8 mph, respectively). The highest qualified average exit velo in the majors belongs to Yordan Álvarez (96.2 mph). This is Bleday’s LoanDepot Park debut...García is one away from reaching 1,000 career hits.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton) or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Drodyyy) for player interviews and in-game updates. Kevin will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

