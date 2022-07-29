Scheduled Games for July 29, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. New York Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Gwinnett Braves, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Mississippi Braves, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. Daytona Tortugas, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Rookie—FCL Marlins (home) vs. FCL Astros Orange, 10:00 a.m. (resumption of suspended game, followed by regularly scheduled game)

D.R. Rookie—DSL Marlins vs. DSL LAD Mega, 10:30 a.m. (resumption of suspended game, followed by regularly scheduled game); DSL Miami (road) vs. DSL Braves, 11:00 a.m.