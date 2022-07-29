Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-0; Double-A Pensacola lost, 8-5; High-A Beloit lost, 6-2; Low-A Jupiter won 4-3 (completion of previously suspended game) and won 5-0 (regularly scheduled game); FCL Marlins won, 9-0; DSL Marlins won, 9-6; DSL Miami won, 9-2. Edward Cabrera (Jacksonville) had an excellent rehab start (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K), but was limited to 61 pitches. Not totally clear whether Cabrera will make his next appearance in the majors or stay on his rehab assignment to stretch out a little more. Jimmy Yacabonis (Pensacola) began a rehab assignment of his own with a scoreless inning of relief. The Sky Carp’s five-game winning streak came to an end. Draft picks Jacob Berry and Torin Montgomery (FCL Marlins) went 1-for-5 and 2-for-4 in their professional debuts, respectively. Perhaps we will get more debuts today?
- The Marlins have locked up 19 of their 20 draftees. The only question is whether they’ll be able to agree to terms with prep right-hander Evan Chrest prior to Monday’s signing deadline.
- Hot-hitting Jacksonville utility man Charles Leblanc has joined the Marlins in Miami, as first reported by Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm. I’m hearing that there are no imminent plans to select him to the active roster, but it’s obviously a fluid time of year with the trade deadline approaching. He is on standby in case an opportunity presents itself. In 87 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Leblanc has mainly been used at second base, third base and left field (.302/.381/.503, 135 wRC+, 14 HR in 360 PA).
- Carver also reports that Cody Morissette (Beloit) suffered a foot/ankle fracture on July 3 and remains in a walking boot. He has missed nearly a month of action to this point, but has yet to be placed on the injured list.
- Max Meyer’s 2022 season is officially over and his 2023 season is in jeopardy as well with news that he will soon undergo Tommy John surgery. What a gut-wrenching setback for one of the best prospects in the Marlins organization. Not a big surprise. Earlier in the week, Craig Mish reported that it was a possibility in the Miami Herald, then he dropped another hint as the special guest on our latest episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered.
- Daniel Castano suffered a concussion Thursday after being drilled in the forehead by a Donovan Solano line drive. “It could have been a lot worse,” he says. Expect Castano to be placed on the 7-day concussion IL.
Frightening situation. Marlins starter Daniel Castano out of the game after this comebacker. pic.twitter.com/7uj1y6en7G— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 28, 2022
- The Astros have joined the Dodgers as contenders who are kicking the tires on Garrett Cooper, according to KPRC 2 Sports’ Ari Alexander. “The Marlins are reluctant to deal him,” Alexander adds.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Reds series predictions, Louis Addeo-Weiss, Isaac Azout and I were right about it being a series split (everybody else was too optimistic).
- Join us for another Marlins series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter! As usual, the Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 52.2% chance to win their series opener vs. the Mets. It will be the second home start for Sandy Alcantara since the team created his “Sandy’s Beach” fan section. Our partners at BreakingT designed a special t-shirt in honor of the NL Cy Young frontrunner.
- The Mets come to town with a new outfielder, former Red Tyler Naquin. More details about the four-player trade are up on Amazin’ Avenue.
- Just because Avisaíl García has negative trade value does not mean he’s untradeable! I came up with three potential bad contract swaps. The Raisel Iglesias one seems to be the most popular.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball names the Yankees, Dodgers, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Twins as top trade destinations for Pablo López.
- The Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson threaded together more than a dozen of his recent Marlins articles.
- JJ Bleday tells Christina De Nicola of MLB.com that he fills some of his downtime by playing the piano.
- Patrick Dubuque of Baseball Prospectus wrote an eloquent autopsy for the 2022 Marlins.
- Take a look at Bruce Sherman’s superyacht.
- Happy birthday to injured Marlins right-hander Sixto Sánchez, who turns 24 today. He’s scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday.
Loading comments...