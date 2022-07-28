Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 28, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (46-52, -23 RD) vs. Reds (38-59, -93 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Daniel Castano (107 ERA+ this season, career 113 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Rojas and Stallings in, out; Willians Astudillo, Nick Fortes and Jesús Sánchez out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B, Williams switches from 3B to 2B

Pregame Roster Moves: Daniel Castano recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Jordan Holloway (right elbow impingement) placed on 15-day IL

Additional Notes: Castano was squeezed out of the Marlins starting rotation to make room for Max Meyer, but then Meyer suffered an elbow injury. This could be a one-and-done situation for him with Jesús Luzardo on track to rejoin the active roster next week...There are now 17(!) players on the injured list for the Marlins...García is one away from reaching 1,000 career hits.

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Graham Ashcraft (97 ERA+ this season, career 97 ERA+)

Notes: Like Castano, Ashcraft’s favorite weapon is his cutter. Unlike Castano, he throws it in the high 90s. The 24-year-old has had huge reverse platoon splits since his call-up, getting very few whiffs against right-handed batters...Solano has had himself an excellent series so far (5-for-10, 3 2B, 3 RBI).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Grant Kiefer is at Great American Ball Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for player interviews and in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

