Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 27, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (46-51, -21 RD) vs. Reds (37-59, -95 RD) game thread.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (130 ERA+ this season, career 110 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar and Fortes in, Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings out; García switches from DH to RF

Additional Notes: In July, Garrett has been as effective as any member of the Marlins starting rotation. The schedule has lined up favorably for him to face not-so-great offenses and he’s taking care of business...Astudillo gets a fourth straight start. That’s emblematic of where the Marlins roster is at the moment with 16(!) players on the injured list. No IL stint yet for Miguel Rojas, but he tells Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer that he’s dealing with back stiffness...García is two away from reaching 1,000 career hits.

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Luis Castillo (166 ERA+ this season, career 126 ERA+)

Notes: Castillo owns his former organization. The Reds have won four of his five career starts against the Marlins, the only exception being a game that was scoreless entering extra innings. Castillo is averaging 103 pitches per start this season. He’ll likely fall short of that tonight as the Reds take steps to ensure that their most valuable trade chip doesn’t get injured.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Grant Kiefer is at Great American Ball Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for player interviews and in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

