- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 4-3; Double-A Pensacola won, 6-5; High-A Beloit won, 7-5; Low-A Jupiter was leading 3-2 when their game was suspended due to rain; FCL Marlins won, 3-0 (F/8); DSL Marlins won, 6-4; DSL Miami lost, 3-2. Jerar Encarnación (Jacksonville) homered again, his fourth in the last eight games. He has struck out only twice during that span. With the influx of new draft picks, outfielders Richard Roman and Javeon Cody have been released. Anthony Bender (Pensacola) continues to perform well on his minor league rehab assignment, upping his total to 4 1⁄3 hitless innings. Because Bender is on the 60-day injured list, the Marlins would need to clear space on their 40-man roster in order to reinstate him.
- Tuesday was a good day for those of you still holding out hope for a postseason berth. The Marlins won, picking up ground on the losing Cardinals, Giants and Phillies.
- “For upward of two years, the Marlins have flirted with dealing” Pablo López, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Passan doesn’t consider it a sure thing that López will be traded prior to the Aug. 2 deadline. “Miami would need a huge haul,” he adds.
- López is aware of the possibility that he could get moved. At the end of his last start, he shared a lengthy hug with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. Following the game, he told Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer that Miami is “a special place” to him.
- Grant also spoke with Sandy Alcantara about his last outing, his new fan section and the NL Cy Young award race.
- A Baseball Trade Values proposal that caught my eye (via cbrgwu): López and Dylan Floro to the Red Sox for Bryan Bello and Jarren Duran.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 42.5% chance to win their next game vs. the Reds. It figures to be Luis Castillo’s 137th and final start for Cincinnati.
- Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins makes the case that it’s time for Trevor Rogers to be demoted to Triple-A. Rotation candidates Jesús Luzardo and Edward Cabrera are making rehab starts for the Jumbo Shrimp tonight and Thursday, respectively.
- Outside the Box with Jeff Conine is back. He constructs the ultimate position player using tools from MLB legends that he played against.
- On the BaseballBiz podcast, Mark Corbett and Lou Schiff talk about Marlins moments of greatness and great mediocrity.
- Nice to see Reds fans showing their appreciation for Billy Hamilton, who spent the best years of his career with the organization.
Let’s go Billy!! @BillyHamilton https://t.co/fxcLb1QzL8 pic.twitter.com/7WdGFjbMoJ— Zach (Luis Robert MVP SZN) (@Braaschz4) July 27, 2022
