 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offishial news, 7/27/22: Latest on Pablo López trade rumors

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes the return of Jeff Conine’s podcast.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes

Marlins Game Coverage

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for July 27, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Gwinnett Braves, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Mississippi Braves, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. Daytona Tortugas, 5:00 p.m. (resumption of suspended game, followed by regularly scheduled game)

D.R. Rookie—DSL Marlins (home) vs. DSL TEX Blue and DSL Miami (road) vs. DSL Tampa Bay, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 4-3; Double-A Pensacola won, 6-5; High-A Beloit won, 7-5; Low-A Jupiter was leading 3-2 when their game was suspended due to rain; FCL Marlins won, 3-0 (F/8); DSL Marlins won, 6-4; DSL Miami lost, 3-2. Jerar Encarnación (Jacksonville) homered again, his fourth in the last eight games. He has struck out only twice during that span. With the influx of new draft picks, outfielders Richard Roman and Javeon Cody have been released. Anthony Bender (Pensacola) continues to perform well on his minor league rehab assignment, upping his total to 4 13 hitless innings. Because Bender is on the 60-day injured list, the Marlins would need to clear space on their 40-man roster in order to reinstate him.
  • Tuesday was a good day for those of you still holding out hope for a postseason berth. The Marlins won, picking up ground on the losing Cardinals, Giants and Phillies.
  • “For upward of two years, the Marlins have flirted with dealing” Pablo López, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Passan doesn’t consider it a sure thing that López will be traded prior to the Aug. 2 deadline. “Miami would need a huge haul,” he adds.
  • López is aware of the possibility that he could get moved. At the end of his last start, he shared a lengthy hug with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. Following the game, he told Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer that Miami is “a special place” to him.
  • Grant also spoke with Sandy Alcantara about his last outing, his new fan section and the NL Cy Young award race.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...