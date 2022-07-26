Marlins Game Coverage
- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins won, 4-2; DSL Marlins won, 12-6; DSL Miami lost, 8-4. Outfielder José Gerardo (DSL Marlins) reached base safely four more times. The 17-year-old is slashing .286/.437/.582. At this rate, he could make it stateside before season’s end.
- Grant Kiefer has an extensive Marlins injury update. No mention of Elieser Hernandez, who was placed on the COVID IL five days ago. Seems highly likely that he either tested positive or is experiencing symptoms of another illness. Zach Pop exited Tuesday’s game with a blister issue, so he might be IL-bound as well.
- “Tommy John surgery is a possibility” for Max Meyer, Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald report. That would be gut-wrenching. They also report that there have been no extension talks between Pablo López and the Marlins, and that they’ve listened to trade offers involving López (although nothing is imminent).
- The Marlins needed to get red hot coming out of the All-Star break to keep their playoff hopes alive. Instead, they’ve gone 2-3 while losing crucial talent to the IL. It’s over. Sell, sell, sell.
- A Baseball Trade Values proposal that caught my eye (via hrod008): Trevor Rogers to the Cardinals for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Hicks.
- I’m tracking 2022 Marlins draft pick signings. Fourth-rounder Marcus Johnson just inked his deal for slightly below slot value, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis. The signing deadline is next Monday.
- Check out the latest Fish Stripes LIVE, as always covering a wide variety of topics. It was our first time featuring Twitter Super Followers during Prediction Time! Consider subscribing yourself to get that perk for the rest of the season.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 53.8% chance to win their next game vs. the Reds.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 3rd, Pablo López ranks 21st, Braxton Garrett ranks 64th and Trevor Rogers ranks 87th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- López, Rogers and Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez are honorable mentions in FanGraphs’ 2022 Trade Value series (just outside the top 50). Jazz Chisholm Jr. ranks 40th. “He’s made strides with pitch selection in his third year in the majors,” Ben Clemens writes. “If he maintains his current performance—or even improves on it, which is certainly on the table—he could be the best second baseman in baseball.”
- Inspired by Juan Soto rumors, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America explores how recent trades involving star position players (Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Cabrera, etc.) have worked out for both sides.
- Son Los Marlins sees some similarities between the 2013 and 2022 Fish.
- Stadium Custom Kicks designed the ocean-themed cleats that Garrett Cooper wore for the All-Star Game.
