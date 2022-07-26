Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 26, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (45-51, -22 RD) vs. Reds (37-58, -94 RD) game thread. I think Monday’s loss sealed Miami’s fate as trade deadline sellers.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (130 ERA+ this season, career 110 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz, Sánchez and Wendle in, Jesús Aguilar, Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas out; García switches from RF to DH, De La Cruz switches from LF to RF

Pregame Roster Moves: Lewin Díaz recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Garrett Cooper (right wrist contusion) placed on 10-day injured list

Additional Notes: I have lost count of how many separate MLB stints Díaz has had since debuting in 2020. There’s no sugarcoating the fact that he has struggled offensively in previous opportunities (.187/.223/.380, 60 wRC+ in 179 PA), but with nothing left to prove at Triple-A, he deserves an extended period of consistent reps...This will be López’s 82nd start as a Marlin and potentially his final one with the trade deadline fast approaching...Jesús Aguilar had started 23 straight games for the Marlins prior to tonight...García has hit especially well in Cincinnati through the years (.321/.361/.661, 6 HR in 61 PA).

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Hunter Greene (79 ERA+ this season, career 79 ERA+)

Notes: India is riding a 10-game on-base streak with an incredible .310/.396/.667 slash line during that span...Greene uses a simple fastball/slider approach against right-handed batters, mixing in occasional changeups against lefties. He last pitched on July 15. With the benefit of so much rest, expect to see lots of triple-digit velocity.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Grant Kiefer is at Great American Ball Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for player interviews and in-game updates. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

