Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 25, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (45-50, -13 RD) vs. Reds (36-58, -103 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (75 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Williams in, Jesús Sánchez and Joey Wendle out; García switches from DH to RF, De La Cruz switches from RF to LF, Astudillo switches from 3B to 2B

Additional Notes: Rogers looked great in his last outing on July 17 with the exception of the fourth inning when the Phillies offense erupted for four runs...Bleday is the only lefty in the lineup against Nick Lodolo. He had very mild platoon splits in the minors this season...García has hit especially well in Cincinnati through the years (.321/.362/.678, 6 HR in 58 PA).

Reds Starting Lineup

LHP Nick Lodolo (80 ERA+ this season, career 80 ERA+)

Notes: Lodolo had control issues in his last start, issuing three walks and three hit by pitches in only two innings of work. Like Rogers, he’s had far more rest between starts than usual due to the All-Star break...With Tyler Stephenson on the injured list, the Reds have arguably the most anonymous catching tandem in the majors (Papierski and Mark Kolozsvary). The Pirates team—who the Marlins just finished playing—were also in that conversation with Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Grant Kiefer is at Great American Ball Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

