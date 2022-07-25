Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 7-3; High-A Beloit won, 1-0 and 5-2 (doubleheader); Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-3. Pitching for the first time since the Futures Game, Eury Pérez (Pensacola) allowed a season-worst four earned runs and eight hits. His teammate, Griffin Conine, homered for the first time in nearly a month. Nasim Nunez (Beloit) stole four more bases. Only eight minor leaguers have 100-plus steals since 2019, and Nunez is the youngest member of that group.
- Every Monday, Wyatt Van Dyke dispenses a complete roundup of Marlins MiLB transactions.
- Since Friday, Brian Anderson (left shoulder sprain), Max Meyer (right elbow sprain), Tommy Nance (right groin strain), Cody Poteet (right elbow inflammation) and Jorge Soler (low back spasms) have all been placed on the injured list. Garrett Cooper (right wrist contusion) could join them if his condition doesn’t improve in the coming days. Poteet has already been transferred to the 60-day IL, preventing him from returning until mid-September (if he returns at all).
- Adam Duvall will undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist. The former Marlin got off to a disastrous start this season as the everyday center fielder for Atlanta. However, once Michael Harris joined the club on May 28 and pushed the veteran slugger to the outfield corners, he had far more success at the plate (.238/.293/.554 slash line from that point forward). Overall, Duvall was a .213/.276/.401 hitter (86 wRC+) with 12 home runs in 86 games, contributing 0.8 fWAR. He turns 34 years old in September and is eligible for free agency next offseason.
- In Sunday’s win, Huascar Brazoban and Jeff Brigham became the 25th and 26th pitchers to appear for the Marlins this season.
- Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neil and David Ortiz were officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Pirates series predictions, Noah Berger earned the maximum three points by keeping faith in the Fish and selecting Nick Fortes for Series MVP honors.
- Join us for another Marlins series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter! As usual, the Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- The Marlins currently have 2.8% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.0% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.1% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 2.7%, 0.0% and 0.1%, respectively. Yeah...I think it’s time for me to stop updating this on a weekly basis. The Marlins have a 47.4% chance to win their series opener against the Reds.
- Today is the deadline for Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association to come to an agreement on an international draft system that would replace the decades-old amateur free agent system.
- Braxton Garrett gave the Bally Sports Florida broadcast a great breakdown of how he developed his slider. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald wrote about Garrett’s huge July production.
- Baseball America has confirmed 13 signings from the 2022 Marlins MLB Draft class.
- Craig Mish will be our guest on this week’s episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered. Got any questions/topics that you want us to bring up with the Marlins insider?
Loading comments...