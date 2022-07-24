Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 24, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (44-50, -14 RD) vs. Pirates (40-55, -140 RD) game thread. This game will determine who wins the season series between these teams (they have split the first six matchups).

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (232 ERA+ this season, career 135 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Astudillo, Bleday and Sánchez in, Brian Anderson, Nick Fortes and Luke Williams; García switches from RF to DH, De La Cruz switches from CF to RF

Pregame Roster Moves: Willians Astudillo, Huascar Brazoban and Jeff Brigham selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Brian Anderson (left shoulder sprain) placed on 10-day IL and Max Meyer (right elbow sprain) and Tommy Nance (right groin strain) placed on 15-day IL; Anthony Bender, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Poteet transferred to 60-day IL

Additional Notes: This Marlins offense has been held scoreless in four of the last five games. Pathetic...Bleday is making the first start of his major league career. He debuted as a pinch-hitter on Saturday and drew a walk against Pirates closer David Bednar. The 32-year-old Brazoban doesn’t have any prior MLB experience...After emptying their bullpen in relief of an injured Max Meyer, the Marlins are banking on Alcantara to provide the length he always does. He has pitched seven-plus innings in 13 straight starts.

Pirates Starting Lineup

RHP Mitch Keller (92 ERA+ this season, career 77 ERA+)

Notes: Keller beat the Marlins on July 11 at LoanDepot Park (7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Kelly Saco). Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds