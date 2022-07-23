Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 23, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (44-49, -13 RD) vs. Pirates (39-55, -141 RD) game thread.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Max Meyer (52 ERA+ this season, career 52 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Stallings and Williams in, Garrett Cooper, Jesús Sánchez and Jorge Soler out; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B

Pregame Roster Moves: JJ Bleday selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Jorge Soler placed on 10-day injured list (low back spasms)

*JJ Bleday has entered the chat* pic.twitter.com/nRkPHXC5uE — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 23, 2022

Additional Notes: Don Mattingly mentioned after Friday’s game that Soler’s back was acting up again. This latest IL stint will sideline him through the trade deadline, so you can forget about any chance of him changing teams this season...Bleday is my sixth-ranked Marlins prospect. After a poor start to the Triple-A season, he had an extended stretch of great offensive production to force this call-up. He’s been assigned uniform No. 67...Every pitcher in the Marlins bullpen should be available tonight.

Pirates Starting Lineup

LHP José Quintana (106 ERA+ this season, career 108 ERA+)

Notes: Designated for assignment shortly before this series began, Pirates catcher Michael Pérez has been traded to the Mets.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Kelly Saco). Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network or stream on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds