The Marlins, who have not been at or above the .500 mark since early May, were dealt painful news this week: Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s back injury will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

Sans Jazz, Miami just matched a franchise record by going 37 consecutive innings without scoring a run. Even after awakening from that offensive slumber to win on Friday, FanGraphs estimates their odds of a earning a postseason berth at just 2.7%. Three National League teams are seemingly locked into October (Dodgers, Mets and Braves). The Marlins would need to leapfrog at least three of the next five (Brewers, Padres, Phillies, Cardinals and Giants) to get in.

On the bright side, the Marlins starting rotation is led by Sandy Alcantara, the best pitcher in baseball who has an impeccable history of durability. There is more rotation depth on the way. It’s only a matter of time until veteran bats who have underachieved—particularly Avisaíl García and Jacob Stallings—get on a hot streak...right?

Some might argue that there is value to performing well in the second half of the season regardless of playoff implications. Bruce Sherman’s ownership tenure has been bereft of watchable baseball outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The fans are anxious to see progress.

I think all of us can agree that the only unacceptable approach is standing pat. Miami’s current roster construction is nonsensical, overdue for a shake-up either via trade acquisitions or internal promotions.

Buy, sell or some of both? Vote below!

