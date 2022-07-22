Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 22, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (43-49, -20 RD) vs. Pirates (39-54, -134 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (111 ERA+ this season, career 95 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes in, Jacob Stallings out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Jordan Holloway recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Cody Poteet (right elbow inflammation) placed on 15-day injured list

Additional Notes: It’s been one full week since the last time the Marlins scored a run and nearly two since their last homer...I have been a big advocate of Holloway, but he simply isn’t performing at Triple-A this season (6.62 ERA, 6.41 FIP in 17.2 IP). Too many walks...Every pitcher in the Marlins bullpen with the exception of Tommy Nance should be available tonight.

Pirates Starting Lineup

RHP Zach Thompson (103 ERA+ this season, career 115 ERA+)

Notes: Shortly before first pitch, the Bucs completed a trade sending Daniel Vogelbach to the Mets...Thompson’s season workload is similar to what it was for the Marlins in 2021, but his effectiveness has dipped. His home run/fly ball ratio has skyrocketed (from 7.1% to 17.6%) and he isn’t missing as many bats. Opponents have adjusted to his cutter, making way more quality contact against the right-hander’s signature pitch. That being said, Thompson pitched a season-high 6 2⁄ 3 innings against the Marlins last week...Bryan Reynolds (right oblique strain) is expected to miss this entire series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Kelly Saco). Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network or stream on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

