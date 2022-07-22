Marlins Game Coverage
- Thursday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins won, 3-2; DSL Marlins were trailing 4-1 when their game was suspended due to rain; DSL Miami lost, 15-2 (F/6). Joe Mack (FCL Marlins) has been thriving at the plate, reaching base in about half his plate appearances over the last five games. Shouldn’t be much longer before he’s added to Low-A Jupiter.
- It’s going to be a busy, busy day of MiLB transactions. So far, Yiddi Cappe has been rewarded for his complex league success (139 wRC+ in 130 PA) with a promotion to Jupiter. Kahlil Watson was reassigned to the FCL in a corresponding move. Three weeks removed from his most recent game (out due to disciplinary issues), Watson is returning to action today. There will be ample playing time for Cappe considering that fellow infielder Ian Lewis just suffered an injury.
- Jesús Luzardo (Jacksonville) and Edward Cabrera (Pensacola) are both making rehab starts tonight. Six weeks removed from thumb surgery, Payton Henry is rehabbing in the FCL. We are still awaiting the results of the CT scan on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s back. He hasn’t been cleared to run at full speed yet.
- According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, “JJ Bleday’s call-up now feels imminent.” The Marlins would need to create an opening on their 40-man roster if/when that happens.
- Kevin Barral picked award winners for the first half of the Marlins season.
- On Twitter, I was critical of an ugly swing that Jesús Sánchez took on Thursday. Tommy Hutton chimed in to share his thoughts.
- Also on Twitter, Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm hosted a passionate airing of grievances about the state of the Marlins.
- Don Mattingly’s postgame press conference struck a much different tone than usual, writes Sean Millerick of Call to the Pen.
So much for us to cover tonight on Fish Stripes LIVE, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. As usual, Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new Marlins series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 48.1% chance to win their series opener against the Pirates.
- First-round draft pick Jacob Berry threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday and joined the Bally Sports Florida broadcast for a 14-minute interview.
- Second-rounder Jacob Miller shared a photo on Instagram of himself boarding a flight to Miami. Seems reasonable to assume that he’s about the sign his pro contract.
- It’s one of the longest articles we publish on Fish Stripes every year: the Spencer Morris Marlins draft roundup. I promise you’ll learn a lot from it.
- Adam Akbani made his Fish Stripes debut with this analysis of the Marlins hitting development system.
- The Hustle estimates that the cost for a family of four to attend a Marlins game is $136.08. That is second-cheapest among all MLB teams.
- Let us know which Marlins reliever you’d like to hear from next on Noah Berger’s “What a Relief” podcast series.
