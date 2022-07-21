I have to write a recap for this? — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) July 21, 2022

Yes, you do.

You can’t win baseball games if you don't score any runs. That is an indisputable fact of the game. The first-round pick was in the building, and the defense showed up in the first few innings. But none of what happened on defense mattered because they could not push a single run across home plate.

I have never been one to be overly pessimistic in what I write and publish in the public eye, but besides for one or two guys, today’s showing on the offensive side of the ball was nothing short of embarrassing. Borderline unwatchable. They left nine runners on base today. NINE! Haven’t scored a run in thirty-four consecutive innings. THIRTY-FOUR!

When we asked Don Mattingly for his thoughts after the game, he made it clear that this team, as it's built, can’t win games if the “big guys” aren't showing up. This team is built to hit home runs, and they haven't done that in nine straight games. And the guys that are getting on base and creating traffic are being left standing there while the “big guys” swing and miss at strike three in the dirt for what seems to be the one-thousandth time in a week.

I don’t care that Pablo gave up five runs. I don’t care that the bullpen gave up three more. None of that matters if you can’t score a run for your side. None.

Now, before I get myself into any more trouble than I’m already doing, I will revert back to my belief that if you have nothing nice to say, you should say nothing. The remainder of this recap will consist of tweets and comments that Daniel Rodriguez and I feel explain how this game turned out. No Noah’s Notes today. You have to earn my notes.

Pittsburgh tomorrow, Brax on the bump, SCORE A RUN!

The Marlins are 3 for their last 28 with Runners in Scoring Position — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) July 21, 2022

I’ll let Rod Allen say it. pic.twitter.com/3ZD6ET6n58 — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) July 21, 2022

(Rod Allen, if you read this, thank you. )

"We have a lot of the same guy...



...we become kind of a stagnant club that sits and hopes that we hit a home run...



...if the big boys don't go, we're not going anywhere..."



Don Mattingly shares his thoughts after 34 straight scoreless innings for the Marlins #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/HXidVBYzwE — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 21, 2022

I wonder who asked him the question at the 5:48 mark. He sounds smart! (Yes, that was me—let me have my moment.)

Something needs to change for the Marlins. They cannot keep running this same group out there. It is embarrassing and not producing any results. There are guys less than 500 miles away that deserve a chance. At least figure out what they have. — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) July 21, 2022

The Marlins have gone 34(!!!) straight innings without a run pic.twitter.com/uc3uHBjx7F — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 21, 2022

9,524

Paid Attendance to witness the Marlins fail to score a single run! — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) July 21, 2022

heck... with the season he's having... id trust Anthony Bass for a few RBIs — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) July 21, 2022

Jorge Soler has himself a three strikeout afternoon so far...

One swinging and two looking... — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) July 21, 2022

Turn it into a poem.



"Summer days, many more,

The Miami Marlins have yet to score." — Michael 'Mptness' (@Mptness4) July 21, 2022

The replies to my original tweet about having to write a recap are borderline legendary. Gave me at least something to smile about today.

That’s all from me. Thanks to anyone who actually takes the time to read this, I have more to say, but I’d prefer to keep my job.