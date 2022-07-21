Marlins vs. Rangers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 21, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (43-48, -12 RD) vs. Rangers (41-49, -1 RD) game thread. This is the makeup for a game that was originally scheduled to be played in April.

Rangers Starting Lineup

RHP Jon Gray (106 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Notes: Gray is coming off arguably his best outing as a Ranger on July 13 (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K). That was the last Texas win (they lost four straight games entering the break)...The talented Taveras struggled at the plate over his first two MLB seasons (.188/.249/.321 in 319 PA). It’s been a much different story since he was called back up from the minors last month (.341/.367/.553 in 90 PA).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (143 ERA+ this season, career 112 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Stallings in, Nick Fortes out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Tommy Nance recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Elieser Hernandez placed on injured list (unspecified reason)

Additional Notes: The Marlins have not scored since the second inning of Friday’s game and haven’t homered since July 9. And yet, their starting lineup is practically unchanged.

Marlins upcoming starting pitchers



Braxton Garrett on Friday

Max Meyer on Saturday

Sandy Alcantara on Sunday

Trevor Rogers on Monday — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 21, 2022

#Marlins



Bender threw IP Sunday. TBD next outing



Berti undergoing rehab



Cabrera 4 IP 2morrow Pensacola



Luzardo 4 IP 2morrow Jacksonville



Sulser throwing bullpens



Sixto 25-pitch bullpen Saturday



Henry DH for FCL this weekend



Jazz followup CT scan, awaiting result — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) July 21, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

