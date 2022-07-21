 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (P. López) vs. Rangers (J. Gray)

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Rangers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 21, 2022

Pablo López and Jon Gray will start Thursday’s Marlins vs. Rangers game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
National League designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) of the Miami Marlins with wife Erica during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (43-48, -12 RD) vs. Rangers (41-49, -1 RD) game thread. This is the makeup for a game that was originally scheduled to be played in April.

There’s no conventional Fish Stripes LIVE series preview for this, but enjoy Wednesday’s Marlins Jeopardy contest.

Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Josh H. Smith (91 wRC+ this season, 63 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Marcus Semien (98, 135)
  3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe (115, 116)
  4. C Jonah Heim (121, 129)
  5. RF Adolis García (101, 87)
  6. CF Leody Taveras (161, 182)
  7. LF Kole Calhoun (89, 67)
  8. DH Elier Hernández (71, 71)
  9. 2B Charlie Culberson (76, 157)

RHP Jon Gray (106 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Gray’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Gray’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Gray is coming off arguably his best outing as a Ranger on July 13 (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K). That was the last Texas win (they lost four straight games entering the break)...The talented Taveras struggled at the plate over his first two MLB seasons (.188/.249/.321 in 319 PA). It’s been a much different story since he was called back up from the minors last month (.341/.367/.553 in 90 PA).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Joey Wendle (109 wRC+ this season, 93 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (124, 81)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (102, 23)
  4. 1B Jesús Aguilar (100, 84)
  5. 3B Brian Anderson (119, 103)
  6. RF Avisaíl García (67, 59)
  7. CF Jesús Sánchez (83, 59)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (83, 77)
  9. C Jacob Stallings (41, -2)

RHP Pablo López (143 ERA+ this season, career 112 ERA+)

López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Stallings in, Nick Fortes out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Tommy Nance recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Elieser Hernandez placed on injured list (unspecified reason)

Additional Notes: The Marlins have not scored since the second inning of Friday’s game and haven’t homered since July 9. And yet, their starting lineup is practically unchanged.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...