TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (P. López) vs. Rangers (J. Gray)

Offishial news, 7/21/22: Second half begins; undrafted free agency

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes updated NL Cy Young award odds for Sandy Alcantara.

By Ely Sussman
National League designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) of the Miami Marlins reacts after a pitch during his at bat against the American League during the sixth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
The face when your team is mired in a 25-inning scoreless streak.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for July 21, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Texas Rangers, 1:10 p.m.

U.S. Rookie—FCL Marlins (road) vs. FCL Nationals, 12:00 p.m.

D.R. Rookie—DSL Marlins (road) vs. DSL LAD Mega and DSL Miami (road) vs. DSL Cubs Red, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 56.0% chance to win their makeup game against the Rangers. The rest of the series will be played as a doubleheader on September 12.
  • “There’s no way around it, Kim Ng and the Marlins are in a tough spot” as trade deadline decisions loom, writes Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton.
  • Although extremely unlikely to come to fruition, I made the case for the Marlins to try to acquire Juan Soto in an eight-player trade.
  • Sandy Alcantara emerges from the All-Star break as a sizable favorite in the NL Cy Young award race, according to SportsBetting.ag.
  • Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports on how Alcantara is mentoring Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez. They got to spend more quality time together during All-Star festivities. Learn to pronounce his name!

  • Here are the biggest Marlins questions for the second half of the season, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
  • Beloit right-hander M.D. Johnson is passionate about the science behind player development and the art of glove maintenance, via MiLB.com’s Benjamin Hill. He’s been nicknamed “Doc” since joining the Marlins organization in 2019. Doc has a 2.99 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 201.2 IP across three minor league levels, and should be on his way up to Double-A in the very near future.
  • Hill also has a new feature on the Sky Carp broadcaster, Larry Larson.
  • Son Los Marlins wants to see the Marlins bring up several young bats from Triple-A Jacksonville.
  • Ben Clemens of FanGraphs ranks the worst swings of the MLB season thus far, featuring the Marlins’ own Willians Astudillo and old friend Jorge Alfaro.

