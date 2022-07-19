Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Monday’s minor league scores: DSL Marlins won, 4-0 (F/7); DSL Miami was trailing 6-1 when their game was suspended due to rain. Check out this new weekly article series from Wyatt Van Dyke, summarizing and contextualizing the latest Marlins MiLB transactions.
- In addition to the official moves cited by Wyatt, righty reliever Justin Evans is being promoted from High-A Beloit to Double-A Pensacola (so is catcher Will Banfield, as I mentioned on Monday).
- As suspected, Clayton Kershaw was named the National League All-Star starting pitcher for tonight’s Midsummer Classic. No specifics yet on what inning(s) Sandy Alcantara will pitch. The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, but expect it to begin closer to 8:15.
- In a new Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury update, the second baseman admits that he “can’t run at full speed right now.” If it wasn’t already clear, the Marlins will still be without Chisholm for the first week coming out of the All-Star break. In 18 games since he landed on the injured list, the team’s offense is slashing .206/.265/.309 and averaging less than three run per contest.
- Through two days and 10 selections, the Marlins’ 2022 MLB Draft class has been pitcher-heavy and college-heavy: 3B Jacob Berry, RHP Jacob Miller, RHP Karson Milbrandt, RHP Marcus Johnson, RHP Josh White, RHP Jared Poland, RHP Kyle Crigger, LHP Dale Stanavich, LHP Evan Taylor and LHP Cade Gibson.
- In an interview with Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Berry discussed the roles that his father and his college coach played in molding him into the hitter he is today. Keith Law of The Athletic reports that the Rockies had “strong interest” in Berry if he was still on the board at No. 10 overall. Milbrandt is expected to command an overslot bonus to buy him out of his commitment to Vanderbilt, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Johnson already owns a Marlins jersey, though it’s probably too small on him now.
- The third and final day of picks (rounds 11-20) gets underway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on MLB.com and MLB Network.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 4th, Pablo López ranks 21st, Braxton Garrett ranks 80th and Trevor Rogers ranks 85th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- The Marlins have dropped into the “Outside Looking In” tier of the FanGraphs MLB power rankings.
- Jett Rosenstein did a deep dive into Marlins MLB Draft history, concluding that “they have not done a ton of things well throughout their draft history.”
- Miami’s top prospect Eury Pérez helps you pronounce his name properly.
- Marlins Jeopardy is back on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. As always, we’re interested in featuring your Marlins trivia questions. Submit them here.
Loading comments...