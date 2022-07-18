Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 3-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-5; High-A Beloit lost, 3-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 1-0, and won, 5-3. Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) emerged from a slump with a three-hit game (he had only three total July hits prior to Sunday). The Sky Carp got swept at home by Cedar Rapids.
- Both Jesús Luzardo (forearm strain) and Edward Cabrera (elbow tendonitis) pitched three efficient innings rehabbing with Jupiter and Pensacola, respectively. They’ll need a few more rehab appearances to stretch out for a full starter’s workload. Anthony Bender (back stiffness) also began a rehab assignment of his own. We could be seeing him reinstated by the end of the month.
- The Marlins selected Jacob Berry (No. 6 overall) and Jacob Miller (No. 46 overall) with their top two MLB Draft picks. The draft resumes today at 2:00 p.m. ET with eight more Fish selections (Rounds 3-10) that will be televised on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com.
- The competitive balance round pick that the Marlins sent to Baltimore in the Cole Sulser/Tanner Scott trade turned out to be University of Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (No. 67 overall).
- Thanks to everybody who tuned in for Fish Stripes LIVE as we reacted to the early first-round picks. Rewatch it on YouTube!
- The Marlins currently have 2.7% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.0% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.1% odds of a World Series title. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 8.0%, 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Phillies series predictions, pretty much everybody whiffed. Losing the series is one thing, but to get swept in your home ballpark and look totally lifeless throughout the final two games was disappointing, to say the least.
- Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez lit up the radar game and showed his full repertoire at the Futures Game.
- Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Clayton Kershaw is the favorite to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League—strange that it hasn’t been formally announced yet. While Sandy Alcantara is unequivocally having the more productive season, this is a sentimental decision to honor the future Hall of Famer in front of his home fans at Dodger Stadium.
- With Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right lower back strain) unable to participate, Jeff McNeil will be the NL starting second baseman.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald details the unorthodox journey that Garrett Cooper took to earn his first-ever All-Star selection.
- Will Banfield has been promoted to Double-A. There should be several other Marlins prospects getting reassigned during this break as well.
- Juan Soto is on the trade block after turning down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Nationals, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
- Making his second major league start of the season (and only his 11th over the last three seasons combined), Chris Sale suffered a broken pinkie finger. The Red Sox have lost 10 of their last 13 games.
- Marlins Jeopardy is back on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. As always, we’re interested in featuring your Marlins trivia questions. Submit them here.
- Saturday’s Marlins game was a dud overall, but at least Max Meyer wore the Sugar Kings uniform well in his debut. Danis Sosa photographed him from every angle.
Loading comments...