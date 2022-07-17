MIA 0, PHI 4: 00h Boy

17 games in 17 days.

That’s the stretch recently endured by the 2022 Miami Marlins as they closed out the first half of the season Sunday. Their fortunes, though, have been, well, devoid of the term’s meaning.

Losing 4-0 to a Phillies team that held them to just 4 hits, Miami wraps up the first half of play 43-48. After Avísaíl García scored on a Bryan De La Cruz sacrifice fly in the 2nd inning of Friday’s 2-1 loss, the Fish would begin a stretch of 25 consecutive innings without a man crossing the plate. Beyond that, Miami has not homered since July 9th.

When asked how about he’d assess the first half, manager Don Mattingly referred to the affair as simply “inconsistent.”

“Too wavy. We play good for a little stretch and then when we lose once, that turns into two or three, and don’t keep up that consistent play and energy up.”

Making his final start of the half, Trevor Rogers - despite the deciding four-run fourth - authored 6 innings for just the second time in 18 starts this season.

“I thought Trevor was aggressive, there was energy on the attack, which was good to see,” said Mattingly, who noted the club’s recent stretch of games without an off-day.

The inning in question saw Rogers allow a RBI-doubles to Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling and two-run homer to Yairo Mūnoz. Beyond that, the former All-Star struck out 4 and posted his first outing since 05/14 without allowing a walk, though he would hit J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins.

In the visitor’s dugout, Aaron Nola, a notable ommission from this year’s list of All-Star selections, shut Miami down to the tune of 10 strikeouts over 8.1 innings. Only Sandy Alcantara, whom many feel the most deserving to start Tuesday’s exhibition, has thrown more innings this season - 138.1 - to Nola’s 126.1.

Aaron Nola with 10 strikeouts



25th career game with 10+ Ks



Only Steve Carlton, Curt Schilling, and Cole Hamels have more in Phillies history

pic.twitter.com/TKvCSNyMBh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 17, 2022

Miami will now enter the final 70 games in due-or-die mode should they wish to think of themselves as legitimate contenders.

“We’re just at a point where we’re going to have to play. All of the load management of trying to rest guys, we’ve got to get away from it. We’re in that part of the season where we can’t afford that,” Mattingly noted.

Looking Ahead

After games in 17 consecutive days, Miami will have time to catch their breath with the arrival of the All-Star break. The Fish will be back in action Thursday when they welcome the Texas Rangers in the first of a series of games rescheduled due to the lockout. The Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-4, 3.71 ERA) to the mound. Miami has yet to announce who will the first post-ASG contest. First pitch is slated for 1:10 Eastern.

Of Note