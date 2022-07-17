Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 17, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (43-47, -8 RD) vs. Phillies (48-43, +58 RD) game thread. The Marlins have lost a series to the Phillies in Miami—very unusual indeed.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Aaron Nola (121 ERA+ this season, career 116 ERA+)

Notes: Nola owns the best strikeout-to-walk ratio among qualified MLB starting pitchers. His previous start against the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on June 13 was typical of what he’s been doing all season (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)...The Phillies franchise record for most home runs before the All-Star break was set by Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (31 HR in 1979). Schwarber enters today with 29.

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (76 ERA+ this season, career 106 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Sánchez and Wendle in, Bryan De La Cruz, Jacob Stallings and Luke Williams out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Saturday’s game matched the Marlins’ most lopsided loss of the 2022 season (10-run margin of defeat)...It’s the day before the All-Star break, so the Marlins can turn to their bullpen early without hesitation. Still, it’s stunning that Rogers has only one start this season of six-plus innings pitched (way back on April 28)...Anderson is starting in the second spot of the lineup for the first time since 2019...Rojas (.690 OPS in 30 PA) and Anderson (.807 OPS in 27 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Nola among active Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, Tommy Hutton and Kelly Saco—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market fans can stream on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Brett Cosculluela will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @brentcosc1) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

