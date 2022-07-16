Miami, FL—The Max Meyer debut was not ideal.

Not that it was his fault, for the most part. The 23-year-old pitcher out of the University of Minnesota was credited with five runs allowed, but two of them were inherited runners that reliever Richard Bleier allowed to score. He has allowed 10 of his 18 inherited base runners to score this year.

Meyer’s two problem innings were the fourth and sixth. All five runs and five of seven hits he allowed were during those two innings.

Meyer never truly found himself in the middle of a rally. The three runs he allowed were all through the home run (two-run by J.T. Realmuto and a solo by Rhys Hoskins). Six of the Phillies’ 10 runs were scored via four home runs.

Thirty-nine of his 79 pitches were his much-talked-about slider. He only allowed five of those sliders to be put in play. Only two of them (double and a home run) resulted in hits.

Four hits (two singles, double, home run) came off his 28 fastballs, while one double was hit off his 12 changeups. Four of his five strikeouts came off his slider.

The offense gave Meyer absolutely zero help. Already mediocre to begin with, Miami batters have collectively been mired in a slump that would make the 2013 Marlins blush. They are averaging 2.25 runs in their last 12 games. This includes four games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There has not been a Marlins home run in 69 innings.

The Marlins will try to salvage a win against the Phillies Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Trevor Rogers will take the mound against Aaron Nola.

Something interesting to look for in the Marlins lineup tomorrow: who catches Rogers. It would be a quick turnaround for Jacob Stallings, who has been the main receiver for Rogers this season. That battery has combined for a paltry 6.39 ERA in 14 starts. Meanwhile, in one start with Nick Fortes catching, Rogers has a 1.69 ERA. Could be nothing, could be something.