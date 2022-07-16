Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 16, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (43-46, +2 RD) vs. Phillies (47-43, +48 RD) game thread.

Max Meyer is set to make his major league debut on a beautiful Legacy Saturday in Miami!

Phillies Starting Lineup

LHP Ranger Suárez (94 ERA+ this season, career 132 ERA+)

Notes: Schwarber typically loves to hit at LoanDepot Park (.292/.346/.729, 6 HR in 12 G prior to this series), but he wore the golden sombrero on Friday.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Max Meyer (MLB debut)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Williams in, Joey Wendle out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Max Meyer selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Jimmy Yacabonis (left groin strain) placed on 15-day IL

Additional Notes: Suárez has fantastic career numbers against left-handed batters, but those are inflated by his 2021 season. His platoon splits are far more mild this year. Don Mattingly is countering with an all-righty lineup, anyway...Nick Fortes and Meyer were paired together frequently with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. Strange to see Stallings start this game over Fortes...With the exception of Elieser Hernandez—who has not pitched on back-to-back days since 2018—everybody in the Marlins bullpen should be available in relief of Meyer.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, Tommy Hutton and Kelly Saco—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market fans can stream on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez and Alex Krutchik will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Alex will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

