Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 12, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (41-44, +2 RD) vs. Pirates (37-50, -125 RD) game thread.

Pirates Starting Lineup

RHP Chris Stratton (82 ERA+ this season, career 90 ERA+)

Notes: Stratton is merely an opener for the Pirates, having just pitched on Sunday and with no appearances this season of more than 31 pitches. Perhaps old friend Dillon Peters—newly activated off the injured list—will handle the bulk of the innings...The Pirates are second only to the Diamondbacks in total plate appearances from left-handed batters this season. They are unafraid to put their lefties in the lineup even when they’re at a platoon disadvantage.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Daniel Castano (116 ERA+ this season, career 117 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti and Fortes in, Avisaíl García and Jacob Stallings out; De La Cruz switches from LF to RF, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Castano’s previous start against the Mets was the worst of his MLB career in terms of both runs (six) and hits allowed (nine)...Tonight, Stallings will be presented with his 2021 NL Gold Glove award. It’s no coincidence that the ceremony is taking place during this series—he earned it as a member of the Pirates, of course...The Orioles claimed injured right-hander Louis Head off release waivers. That opened a spot on the 40-man roster.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Noah Berger will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Kevin will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

