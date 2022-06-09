Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 9, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (24-30, +18 RD) vs. Nationals (21-37, -88 RD) game thread. A win would secure the Marlins’ second series sweep of the season (the Nats were victims of the first sweep, too).

Wednesday’s Nationals Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

RHP Stephen Strasburg

Notes: Strasburg is making his 2022 season debut. The all-time leader in pitcher wins against the Marlins (21), he has pitched in only seven games since propelling Washington to the 2019 World Series...The Nats are allowing 5.94 runs per road game this season. They have a bottom-five MLB defense according to both Defensive Runs Saved (-23 DRS) and Outs Above Average (-22 OAA).

Marlins Game Notes (to be updated ASAP)

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez in, Jorge Soler out; Aguilar moves up from 4 to 3, García moves up from 5 to 4; De La Cruz switches from CF to LF, Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Rogers’ longest start of 2022—six innings on April 28—came against these same Nationals. A lot of familiar faces from that game are in their lineup tonight...Despite having a thoroughly awful season at the plate, García is starting in the cleanup spot for a 12th time...Aguilar’s next homer will be the 100th of his MLB career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

