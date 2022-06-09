Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 2-1; Double-A Pensacola was tied, 0-0, when their game was suspended due to rain; High-A Beloit won, 2-0; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-4. It’s sort of an organization sweep! Great starting pitching performances by Daniel Castano (Jacksonville) and Pat Monteverde (Beloit). Top prospect Eury Pérez (Pensacola) was no doubt headed for his own quality outing before the rain came.
- Sandy Alcantara’s star turn reminds me so much of peak Jake Arrieta, as analyzed here. Exactly one-third of the way through the 2022 regular season, Alcantara is on pace for the greatest qualified season in Marlins history...while the team is on pace for a 72-90 record.
- Pitcher List just dropped a new t-shirt celebrating Sandy.
- Phase 1 of MLB All-Star Game voting is underway! It runs through June 30. Vote here up to five times every 24 hours per email address (yes, you can stuff the ballot box by using multiple addresses). The following Marlins are on the ballot: Jesús Aguilar (1B), Brian Anderson (OF), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B), Garrett Cooper (DH), Avisaíl García (OF), Miguel Rojas (SS), Jorge Soler (OF), Jacob Stallings (C) and Joey Wendle (3B). However, you can also write in any other position player who has played in the majors since Opening Day.
- YouTuber Shelfy is incentivizing people to vote for Jazz.
I’m giving away a @j_chisholm3 All-Star Game jersey to 2 random people who reply to this tweet with a picture of their ballot with Jazz on it.. pic.twitter.com/561Xtgjauy— Shelfy (@RealShelfy) June 8, 2022
- Willians Astudillo reached one of his top sprint speeds of the season (25.6 ft/sec) while scoring Wednesday’s game-winning run. Most of the time, though, he’s slow and steady.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 59.2% chance to win their series finale vs. the Nationals.
- Following up on the Marlins’ mysterious closed-door team meeting earlier in the week, Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald have learned that there’s been friction between veterans and younger players in regards to “behaving professionally and following some of the team’s rules.” Rojas confirmed as much, though he didn’t identify specific teammates who are at fault. The roots of the internal conflict are as fundamental as “work ethic” and as frivolous as the dress code, according to Andy Slater.
- Rates & Barrels discussed the platooning of Chisholm and Jesús Sánchez and how much we still don’t know about their potential to produce vs. lefties.
- Hector Rodriguez’s new 2022 MLB Draft profile is on Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada. An updated mock draft from Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline has the Marlins selecting Termarr Johnson in the first round, but Callis notes that they “may prefer Parada” is he’s still on the board with the No. 6 overall pick.
