 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 6/8/22: Mattingly calls meeting; Jazz’s grand slump-buster; Tortuga t-shirt

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes more stories from around the baseball world.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) flips his bat after hitting a two-run home-run in the 5th inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Game Coverage

Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

Scheduled Games for June 8, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Washington Nationals, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Birmingham Barons, 8:05 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. St. Lucie Mets, 6:30 p.m.

  • Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 10-1; High-A Beloit won, 6-4; Low-A Jupiter lost, 9-6; FCL Marlins lost, 6-4; DSL Marlins lost, 11-6; DSL Miami won, 10-8. Troy Johnston went 2-for-4 to rise up to fifth place in the Southern League batting title race. The Blue Wahoos placed Victor Victor Mesa and his 37 wRC+ on the 7-day injured list. Sky Carp closer Sean Reynolds struck out the side for the first time since converting to the mound and he was pretty fired up about it.
  • In the midst of a 12-game losing streak, the Angels dismissed manager Joe Maddon...then proceeded to lose again, with Mike Trout exiting mid-game due to a possible groin injury.
  • Don Mattingly called for a lengthy, closed-doors meeting prior to Tuesday’s game, primarily for players to vent about what’s been an unequivocally disappointing season to this point.
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the first player in Marlins history to hit a grand slam in a 3-0 count, via ESPN Stats & Info. His multi-homer performance puts him on pace to go deep 30 times this season, which no Marlins middle infielder has done since Dan Uggla (2010).
  • According to Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Max Meyer (ulnar nerve irritation) will throw in an extended spring training game this weekend. If all goes well, he could be back with the Jumbo Shrimp after that. Fellow highly touted pitching prospect Jake Eder (Tommy John surgery) “plans to throw simulated games this fall and is expected to be full-go by next spring.”
  • Edward Cabrera has received copious run support from his Marlins teammates. I’m refraining from getting too excited about him until seeing how he does in his next start against the Astros.
  • We had one of our largest Fish Stripes LIVE audiences of the season! Full replay here in case you missed it. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...