Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 10-1; High-A Beloit won, 6-4; Low-A Jupiter lost, 9-6; FCL Marlins lost, 6-4; DSL Marlins lost, 11-6; DSL Miami won, 10-8. Troy Johnston went 2-for-4 to rise up to fifth place in the Southern League batting title race. The Blue Wahoos placed Victor Victor Mesa and his 37 wRC+ on the 7-day injured list. Sky Carp closer Sean Reynolds struck out the side for the first time since converting to the mound and he was pretty fired up about it.
- In the midst of a 12-game losing streak, the Angels dismissed manager Joe Maddon...then proceeded to lose again, with Mike Trout exiting mid-game due to a possible groin injury.
- Don Mattingly called for a lengthy, closed-doors meeting prior to Tuesday’s game, primarily for players to vent about what’s been an unequivocally disappointing season to this point.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the first player in Marlins history to hit a grand slam in a 3-0 count, via ESPN Stats & Info. His multi-homer performance puts him on pace to go deep 30 times this season, which no Marlins middle infielder has done since Dan Uggla (2010).
- According to Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Max Meyer (ulnar nerve irritation) will throw in an extended spring training game this weekend. If all goes well, he could be back with the Jumbo Shrimp after that. Fellow highly touted pitching prospect Jake Eder (Tommy John surgery) “plans to throw simulated games this fall and is expected to be full-go by next spring.”
- Edward Cabrera has received copious run support from his Marlins teammates. I’m refraining from getting too excited about him until seeing how he does in his next start against the Astros.
- We had one of our largest Fish Stripes LIVE audiences of the season! Full replay here in case you missed it. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 66.3% chance to win their next game vs. the Nationals.
- This new t-shirt from BreakingT celebrates the unique pitching stylings of Willians Astudillo.
- Next up in her interview series with 1997 Marlins alumni, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com spoke to right-hander Alex Fernandez.
- On this day 15 years ago, the Marlins score 12 unanswered runs during a comeback win over Tampa Bay.
- Congratulations to incoming Fish Stripes summer intern Brent Cosculluela, whose varsity baseball team at Eastern Connecticut State University just clinched the Division III national championship.
Loading comments...