Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 8, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (23-30, +17 RD) vs. Nationals (21-36, -87 RD) game thread.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Josiah Gray

Notes: Gray is struggling against left-handed batters this season, issuing nearly as many walks plus HBPs (20) as strikeouts (25) when he’s at a platoon disadvantage. Lefties also account for the majority of his home runs allowed (eight of 14)...The Nats are allowing 6.07 runs per road game this season. They have a bottom-five MLB defense according to both Defensive Runs Saved (-23 DRS) and Outs Above Average (-22 OAA)...It’s nice to see that the soon-to-be 42-year-old Cruz has something left in the tank. Since these teams previously met in mid-May, he is slashing .414/.493/.569 (198 wRC+) in 68 plate appearances.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz and Stallings in, Nick Fortes and Jesús Sánchez out; Berti moves up from 7 to 6, Rojas moves up from 8 to 7; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: The Marlins have won the last five games started by Alcantara...Cooper has been Miami’s best hitter lately. He told Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald that he was getting too pull-happy earlier in the season. Over the last two weeks, his pull rate is tied for ninth-lowest among MLB qualified batters, according to FanGraphs...Aguilar’s next homer will be the 100th of his MLB career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

