I am already out on the Miami Marlins’ chances of salvaging their 2022 postseason aspirations, but maybe you’re still holding out some hope! If so, this is a crucial series for them to take care of business against the non-competitive Washington Nationals in advance of a long, intimidating road trip.

The series preview will give you all the details:

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Tuesday, June 7 at 6:40 pm

Wednesday, June 8 at 6:40 pm

Thursday, June 9 at 6:40 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Grid View Edward Cabrera, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Joan Adon, Nationals’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Wednesday Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Josiah Gray, Nationals’ starting pitcher on Wednesday Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Trevor Rogers, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Thursday Photo by Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals’ starting pitcher on Thursday Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday: RHP Edward Cabrera vs. RHP Joan Adon

Cabrera: 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 36.0 K%, 20.0 HardContact% in 6.0 IP

0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 36.0 K%, 20.0 HardContact% in 6.0 IP Adon: 5.98 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 16.9 K%, 31.1 HardContact% in 52.2 IP

Wednesday: RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. RHP Josiah Gray

Alcantara: 1.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 24.7 K%, 25.1 HardContact% in 74.2 IP

1.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 24.7 K%, 25.1 HardContact% in 74.2 IP Gray: 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25.8 K%, 32.9 HardContact% in 57.1 IP

Thursday: LHP Trevor Rogers vs. RHP Stephen Strasburg

Rogers: 5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19.2 K%, 29.6 HardContact% in 45.0 IP

5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19.2 K%, 29.6 HardContact% in 45.0 IP Strasburg (2021): 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22.1 K%, 30.5 HardContact% in 21.2 IP

What to watch for on...

Tuesday: Edward’s encore

Edward Cabrera vs. Colorado in his 2022 Marlins debut: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K (career high).

My fourth-ranked prospect in the Marlins organization—he’s about the graduate from eligibility—is going to get an extended audition in the starting rotation. You couldn’t have asked for anything more than what he did at Coors Field last week. Cabrera will be facing a lot of the same batters in this start that he saw when initially called up to face the Nats last August.

Wednesday: Get Jazz back on track

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s career vs. Josiah Gray: .364/.417/.818, 1 HR in 12 PA

Chisholm frankly hasn’t contributed at all for the Marlins since returning from hamstring tightness a few weeks ago. Any scenario where the team vaults back into contention hinges on Jazz rediscovering his April/early May form. His All-Star candidacy could use a boost, too. The middle game of the series presents a favorable matchup for him to exploit.

Thursday: Marlins Killer back in action

Stephen Strasburg’s career vs. Marlins: 21-7, 2.65 ERA, 1.032 WHIP in 210.1 IP

Regular Fish Stripes readers know that I am not remotely interested in pitcher win-loss records. It’s worth a mention in Strasburg’s case only because he holds the all-time record for career dubs against the Marlins franchise. This will be his first matchup with the Fish since 2019, when he was especially brilliant. Strasburg threw 83 pitches in his final minor league tune-up (coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome), so he’s fairly close to being stretched out for a normal start.