Fish Stripes will be starting off every new week of the Minor League Baseball season by posting updated leaderboards for Marlins MiLB players. I have selected a handful of key categories for hitting and pitching prospects. Players who have an asterisk* next to their names are among my Marlins Top 30 prospects.

The threshold to qualify for the leaderboards is determined by the number of weeks we are into the regular season multiplied by 10 plate appearances/batters faced.

Hitting Leaders (min. 90 PA)

Who’s Hot?

Troy Johnston (Pensacola) is creating a great problem for himself with his recent success. The former 17th-round draft pick was the runaway winner of Double-A Southern League Player of the Week honors.

Ynmanol Marinez (Beloit) is repeating the High-A level, and for a while, it looked like he’d have the same sort of unremarkable season as 2021. But the Dominican infielder has caught fire over his last two series, slashing .372/.417/.698 with four home runs. He’s now the Sky Carp leader in slugging percentage this season among players with substantial playing time.

Ian Lewis (Jupiter) is just a smidge short of qualifying with a total of 82 plate appearances. He’s been raking ever since his full-season debut, particularly from the left side of the plate. Only 19 years old!

Who’s Not?

Only two extra-base hits over the last calendar month for Cobie Fletcher-Vance (Pensacola). He also doesn’t have any steals in 2022 after going 11-for-11 on the basepaths last season.

Pitching Leaders (min. 90 BF)

Who’s Hot?

Chandler Jozwiak (Beloit) has been a dominant lefty reliever in his first full season of pro ball. Over his last 12 appearances, Jozwiak has allowed only one run in 17 1⁄ 3 innings, limiting opponents to a .105/.121/.140 slash line.

His pitch mix includes a low-90s fastball, low-80s changeup and high-70s slider. Jozwiak hides the ball well throughout his delivery to overcome his modest velocity.

Who’s Not?

Never a good sign when you have nearly as many walks and hit batsmen as outs recorded. Jared Pettitte (Jupiter) began this season on the Hammerheads roster, was reassigned to extended spring training after initial struggles, and now he’s back...and still struggling.

Gotta wonder whether the Marlins would’ve signed Pettitte in the first place if not for his father’s connection to then-CEO Derek Jeter. It’s not like the team made a big investment in him anyway (2021 nondrafted free agent).