- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 8-7 (F/10); DSL Marlins lost, 6-3; DSL Miami won, 5-4. It was the 2022 season opener for all three rookie league teams. Terrific stateside debut for Yiddi Cappe, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk.
- No surprise, unstoppable Troy Johnston made MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week. I wrote more about Johnston’s awkward place in the Marlins’ future plans.
- Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic profiles Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his surprising rest/recovery habits. Chisholm worked closely with Hall of Famer Barry Larkin last offseason to “recalibrate” his swing, Ghiroli reports.
- Here are my updated Marlins minor league leaderboards through the first nine weeks of the season. Who do you think will finish 2022 as the farm system’s home run leader? Answer on Twitter.
- Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle in the Mets’ road win over the Padres. He’s the 11th player to do it in their franchise’s history. The Marlins, meanwhile, are famously still cycleless.
Fish Stripes LIVE returns tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET to preview what should be a favorable matchup for the Marlins against the Nationals. Special guests Daniel De Vivo and Nick Simoncini are making their livestream debuts.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 62.2% chance to win their series opener vs. the Nationals.
- Peter Pratt invited Rob Langley onto Locked On Marlins to get an expert’s perspective on the rebuilding Nats.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 8th, Pablo López ranks 13th, Edward Cabrera ranks 56th and Trevor Rogers ranks 66th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Joe Doyle of Prospects Live mocks Chipola College third baseman Cam Collier to the Marlins at No. 6 overall in an updated mock draft.
- On Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald discuss how critical these next two weeks will be for the Marlins to salvage their 2022 season.
- The Marlins remain in “The Melee” tier of the FanGraphs Power Rankings. They dropped from No. 19 to No. 21 on MLB.com and No. 19 to No. 20 on The Athletic.
- Marlins Historian asks: What was Jeffrey Loria’s greatest mistake as Marlins owner?
