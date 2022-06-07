 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MAKE YOUR FISH PICKS Updated props for Marlins vs. Nationals series

Offishial news, 6/7/22: Another cycle; updated minor league leaders

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes another national media piece on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

By Ely Sussman
Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes

Scheduled Games for June 7, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Washington Nationals, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Birmingham Barons, 8:05 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. St. Lucie Mets, 6:30 p.m.

Rookie (U.S.)—FCL Marlins (road) vs. FCL Nationals, 12:00 p.m.

Rookie (D.R.)—DSL Marlins (road) vs. DSL Dodgers Mega and DSL Miami (home) vs. DSL Braves, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 8-7 (F/10); DSL Marlins lost, 6-3; DSL Miami won, 5-4. It was the 2022 season opener for all three rookie league teams. Terrific stateside debut for Yiddi Cappe, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk.
  • No surprise, unstoppable Troy Johnston made MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week. I wrote more about Johnston’s awkward place in the Marlins’ future plans.
  • Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic profiles Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his surprising rest/recovery habits. Chisholm worked closely with Hall of Famer Barry Larkin last offseason to “recalibrate” his swing, Ghiroli reports.
  • Here are my updated Marlins minor league leaderboards through the first nine weeks of the season. Who do you think will finish 2022 as the farm system’s home run leader? Answer on Twitter.
  • Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle in the Mets’ road win over the Padres. He’s the 11th player to do it in their franchise’s history. The Marlins, meanwhile, are famously still cycleless.
  • Fish Stripes LIVE returns tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET to preview what should be a favorable matchup for the Marlins against the Nationals. Special guests Daniel De Vivo and Nick Simoncini are making their livestream debuts. Fish Picks props have been updated! The “Third Inning” wraps up after this series and we’ll be awarding a free t-shirt to the points leader. Tune in and join the conversation on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

